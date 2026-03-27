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Who Is Estee Stanley? Meet the Woman Featured in Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Video

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: MEGA

Estee Stanley appears in newly released video footage of Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest.

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March 27 2026, Published 5:40 a.m. ET

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Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI Arrest Video Features Estee Stanley

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: MEGA

Bodycam footage from the 2024 arrest was released on March 20.

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Newly released footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest shows one of his close friends Estee Stanley.

On March 20, a news outlet shared police bodycam clip showing the former *NSYNC member undergoing sobriety tests after being pulled over on June 18, 2024. The footage features Stanley, who was with her husband, Bryan Furst, in their own vehicle at the time.

In the video, Stanley asks the officer what's happening before offering to drive Timberlake's car.

"You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now??!!" she asks.

After learning the singer will be held at the Sag Harbor police station until the next morning, Stanley asks if she can give Timberlake his phone.

She adds, "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'S---back?' Do me one favor?"

Officers then allow her to briefly speak to Timberlake. Stanley later drives his car home while he is taken into police custody.

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Estee Stanley Is a Longtime Friend of Jessica Biel

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: MEGA

Estee Stanley styled Jessica Biel for her wedding to Justin Timberlake.

Stanley is so close to Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, that she hosted their engagement party at her Los Angeles home.

"Estee created a very warm, welcoming and festive party for the couple," a source told People at the time.

She also styled the 7th Heaven alum for her wedding to the "Mirrors" singer.

"I definitely think that Jessica Biel's wedding dress, and her whole wedding, everything, was one of the highlights of my career," she told You've Got This.

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Estee Stanley Is a Stylist and Interior Designer

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: Open House TV/YouTube

Estee Stanley made a career shift after working as a fashion stylist.

As a renowned celebrity stylist, Stanley previously worked for stars like Ellen Pompeo, Eva Mendes and Penélope Cruz.

"But never forget *NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' music video! I styled that," she told You've Got This in 2020. "That one, and I did the Britney Spears' 'Oops ... I Did It Again.' And don't forget Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. That, to me, was a big deal. That started a big thing."

Stanley embarked on a new career path and began working as an interior designer.

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Estee Stanley Published a Book in 2019

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: The Design Network/YouTube

Estee Stanley also focuses on her business ventures.

In 2019, Stanley published her book, In Comfort and Style, which "provides an in-depth exploration of Estee's style and how readers can achieve it in their own homes, according to their own tastes and lifestyles."

The book's official synopsis adds, "Throughout the pages, Estee invites readers into her world by offering home-decor and accessories imagery from some of her most iconic projects."

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Estee Stanley Has Founded Several Businesses

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: 1stDibs/YouTube

Estee Stanley and Jessica Biel are also business partners.

In addition to Au Fudge, Stanley co-founded Gone Bananas Bread and The Eye Agency.

According to the designer, she was inspired to launch the talent agency after working with an agent who refused "to negotiate fees for my houses, find me work, deal with clients."

"We're the only creative category that had no known representation… I felt this was missing, so I really wanted to make this world very different and protect both the consumer and the artist at both ends," she told You've Got This.

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Estee Stanley Is a Mom-of-Two

estee stanley justin timberlake dwi arrest video explained
Source: The Design Network/YouTube

She runs a private Instagram page.

Stanley shares two childrenTeddy and Flora — with Furst. A 2019 interview with Elle Decor noted the kids were 10 and 7, respectively, at the time.

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