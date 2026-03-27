Who Is Estee Stanley? Meet the Woman Featured in Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Video

Bodycam footage from the 2024 arrest was released on March 20.

Newly released footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest shows one of his close friends Estee Stanley.

On March 20, a news outlet shared police bodycam clip showing the former *NSYNC member undergoing sobriety tests after being pulled over on June 18, 2024. The footage features Stanley, who was with her husband, Bryan Furst, in their own vehicle at the time.

In the video, Stanley asks the officer what's happening before offering to drive Timberlake's car.

"You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now??!!" she asks.

After learning the singer will be held at the Sag Harbor police station until the next morning, Stanley asks if she can give Timberlake his phone.

She adds, "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'S---back?' Do me one favor?"

Officers then allow her to briefly speak to Timberlake. Stanley later drives his car home while he is taken into police custody.