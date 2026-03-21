'My Heart Is Racing': Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Video Finally Released After Singer Desperately Tried to Keep It Hidden From the Public

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Justin Timberlake's June 2024 arrest was finally released on Friday, March 20, showing the singer struggling with some of the tasks he was asked to perform. In the clip, which was obtained by TMZ, the "Mirrors" crooner can be seen following directions from cops.

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Source: mega Justin Timberlake was polite to the officers.

Timberlake was polite to the officers, who shone a flashlight in his eyes and told him to look straight ahead. They told him to walk in a straight line, but he stumbled a few times. He eventually paused and said, "My heart's racing."

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Source: mega The singer's friend tried to give him his phone.

The moment the police put him in handcuffs, Timberlake's female friend, whom the pop star had been out with that night, came to the scene in the Hamptons and offered to drive his car. "You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now?" she asked the cops. She asked the officers if she can give Timberlake his phone, but they said that was against the rules. She then begged them, saying, "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved 'Bye Bye Bye' or 'S---back?' Do me one favor!"

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Source: mega The arrest happened in 2024.

The cops then allowed her to talk to Timberlake in the back of the cop car before they took him down to the station. Timberlake then asked the officers why they were arresting him. As OK! previously reported, Timberlake was arrested after he allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends in the Hamptons. He was later taken into custody. "On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement at the time. “A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

Source: mega Justin Timberlake sued to stop the body cam release.