EXCLUSIVE The Real and 'Terrifying' Reason Justin Timberlake Never Wants You to See the Bodycam Footage of His DWI Arrest Source: MEGA The real reason why Justin Timberlake is 'fighting to keep arrest footage from public view.' Aaron Tinney March 20 2026, Published 8:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged on June 18, 2024, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

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Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he drove through a stop sign and swerved out of his lane. He later accepted a plea deal that reduced the charge to driving while ability impaired. The episode quickly spread across social media after reports emerged the "Cry Me A River" singer is said to have told officers during the stop: "This is going to ruin the tour." Timberlake ultimately pleaded guilty to the lesser offense, received a $500 fine, a $260 surcharge and was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service. Timberlake addressed the incident publicly outside the courthouse after the plea agreement was finalized. He said: "I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that." Timberlake continued: "Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Still, take a taxi."

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake said he made a 'mistake.'

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Source: MEGA The singer's attorneys appeared before a judge earlier this month

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The legal request asks a judge to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction preventing the town of Sag Harbor and its police department from releasing the footage. Timberlake's attorneys appeared before a judge earlier this month, who has asked both sides to seek a possible compromise before issuing a ruling. Industry insiders say Timberlake's legal challenge reflects deep concern about how the footage could reignite online mockery. One music industry source told us: "Justin knows exactly how the internet works. That arrest already became a meme once. If the footage comes out, it could explode all over again." Another insider familiar with the situation said: "The fear is that the video would show him in a deeply embarrassing moment – not the polished performer people see on stage, but someone clearly having a rough night."

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