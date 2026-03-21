The Real and 'Terrifying' Reason Justin Timberlake Never Wants You to See the Bodycam Footage of His DWI Arrest
March 20 2026, Published 8:03 p.m. ET
OK! can reveal Justin Timberlake was fighting to keep police bodycam footage from his 2024 drunk-driving arrest out of public view amid fears the release could trigger another wave of viral humiliation and deepen the reputational damage already caused by the incident.
The singer and actor, 45, filed a legal petition seeking to block authorities in Sag Harbor, New York, from releasing footage recorded during the roadside stop that led to his arrest in June 2024.
Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he drove through a stop sign and swerved out of his lane. He later accepted a plea deal that reduced the charge to driving while ability impaired.
The episode quickly spread across social media after reports emerged the "Cry Me A River" singer is said to have told officers during the stop: "This is going to ruin the tour."
Timberlake ultimately pleaded guilty to the lesser offense, received a $500 fine, a $260 surcharge and was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.
Timberlake addressed the incident publicly outside the courthouse after the plea agreement was finalized. He said: "I try to hold myself to a very high standard, and this was not that."
Timberlake continued: "Even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Still, take a taxi."
He concluded: "This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake."
Court documents filed by Timberlake's legal team argue releasing the unedited bodycam footage would expose him at his most vulnerable and invite further ridicule.
The petition describes the video as capturing intimate details of Timberlake's behavior and physical condition during sobriety testing, arrest and the hours he spent in custody at the local police station.
According to the filing, the material would subject the singer to "public ridicule and harassment" while offering little meaningful public interest in understanding police procedures.
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The legal request asks a judge to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction preventing the town of Sag Harbor and its police department from releasing the footage.
Timberlake's attorneys appeared before a judge earlier this month, who has asked both sides to seek a possible compromise before issuing a ruling.
Industry insiders say Timberlake's legal challenge reflects deep concern about how the footage could reignite online mockery.
One music industry source told us: "Justin knows exactly how the internet works. That arrest already became a meme once. If the footage comes out, it could explode all over again."
Another insider familiar with the situation said: "The fear is that the video would show him in a deeply embarrassing moment – not the polished performer people see on stage, but someone clearly having a rough night."
A third source close to the case said: "He believes releasing the footage would be terrifying from a reputational standpoint. Once something like that hits social media, you can't control how it's edited, shared or turned into jokes. The concern isn't just embarrassment. It's that the clip would overshadow everything else he's trying to do professionally and drag the story back into the spotlight."
Timberlake's legal battle comes amid wider scrutiny of celebrity arrests involving alcohol or driving offenses.
Several high-profile figures have faced similar incidents over the years, including Justin Bieber, who was arrested in Miami in 2014 for DUI, resisting arrest and driving with an expired license, Tiger Woods, arrested in Florida in 2017 after being found asleep at the wheel – and Paris Hilton, arrested for DUI in Hollywood in 2006.
Reality television also immortalized one such moment when Khloé Kardashian's 2007 DUI arrest appeared in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during which Kris Jenner told Kim Kardashian: "Kim, can you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister is going to jail."