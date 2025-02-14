‘Stressed' Justin Timberlake Is 'Still' on His 'Best Behavior' After DWI: 'He’s Got More Work to Put in' With Wife Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake is still picking up the pieces after being arrested for a DWI last summer.
While the pop star received a lesser charge of driving while impaired (DWAI) upon entering a plea deal in September 2023, the situation is far from behind him as he reportedly works to repair his allegedly tension-filled relationship with wife Jessica Biel.
In addition to paying a $500 fine and a $260 surcharge, agreeing to 25 hours of community service and issuing a public safety announcement, Timberlake is "doing everything he can" to "make up for" his mistake after it supposedly upset and embarrassed Biel, a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"He’s still very tightly wound and stressed over what happened. Even if he’s on his best behavior, there’s a kind of an awkwardness and attention around him that doesn’t really make for very romantic, s--- nights together," the insider explained of Biel and the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer — who have been married since 2012.
The confidante confessed: "He’s got more work to put in to heal their relationship before they can get back to what they once had and prove that he’s grown from this and is genuinely someone she can 100 percent trust."
"He knows trust takes a lot of time to rebuild, but it’s frustrating for him all the same," the source admitted.
Plus, the couple is still getting adjusted to life on the East Coast, as they reportedly made the move from Los Angeles to New York City in an effort to continue advancing their careers while giving their children, sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 4, a rather normal childhood.
"Justin and Jessica had built a pretty stable and comfortable life in Los Angeles with a beautiful home and an entire staff of people waiting on them hand-and-foot, but that wasn’t enough for them," a separate source who is a longtime friend of the family told the news outlet.
The second insider added: "Justin’s interests in expanding his business ventures and Jessica’s interests in dipping deeper into the live theatre and fashion scenes on the East Coast put this idea in their heads that they should be a bicoastal couple."
While the spouses might be going through it behind closed doors, Timberlake and Biel have remained united in the public eye.
At the end of January, the 7th Heaven actress took to Instagram to gush over the the Friends With Benefits actor on this 44th birthday.
"Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all," she penned in the post's sweet caption.
"Happy birthday my love 🤍," Biel, 42, concluded.
