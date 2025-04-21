Eunice Weckesser Dishes on How She Started Her Award-Winning Interior Design Company Crown the Cool

Upon launching her own company, Weckesser had a laser-focused vision of how to accomplish what she wanted. "If I'm going to start a business and be away from my family, I want it to be completely me. I want to be as authentic as I can be. I don't want any restrictions. I don't want to be held back. I don't want to be told what to do. I want to do something that is me," she explains.

Besides being an expert decorator and businesswoman, Weckesser is also a busy mom who is trying to do it all. "People who say they can balance everything are lying because there's no real balance," she says. "I have a great love for my job, my career and passion. But I also have the same feeling for my kids and family — and Sometimes that's a problem when you are passionate about something and want it so badly. So, I would say every aspect of my life gets unbalanced."