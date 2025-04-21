Eunice Weckesser Dishes on How She Started Her Award-Winning Interior Design Company Crown the Cool
Eunice Weckesser is a personal branding whiz.
Ever since the New England-based interior designer launched her award-winning brand, Crown the Cool, she's inspired her clients and social media followers with her bold aesthetic and high fashion sensibility to liven up their spaces.
Weckesser chats exclusively with OK! about the genesis behind her booming business, the idea of balance as a female entrepreneur and how people can make any environment a bit more fabulous.
"I remember in high school, my bedroom was this crazy lilac color. I had electric blue bedding. I would have all these magazine clippings all over my walls. It was almost like art," the creative explains of her early interest in design. 'I didn't realize it at the time, but I always loved fashion too. But in my real world, it was not like that at all. So, it was almost like an escape system for me."
Upon launching her own company, Weckesser had a laser-focused vision of how to accomplish what she wanted. "If I'm going to start a business and be away from my family, I want it to be completely me. I want to be as authentic as I can be. I don't want any restrictions. I don't want to be held back. I don't want to be told what to do. I want to do something that is me," she explains.
Besides being an expert decorator and businesswoman, Weckesser is also a busy mom who is trying to do it all. "People who say they can balance everything are lying because there's no real balance," she says. "I have a great love for my job, my career and passion. But I also have the same feeling for my kids and family — and Sometimes that's a problem when you are passionate about something and want it so badly. So, I would say every aspect of my life gets unbalanced."
Through it all, Weckesser's biggest motivation in life is her children. "My kids are my North Star to guide me to who I've always wanted to be," the multi-hyphenate adds.
Upon visiting Weckesser's Instagram, the photos are filled with 80s-inspired pop art, unique colors and daring prints that will jazz up any room. "Art is so personal. If you have art pieces that speak to and inspire you, especially in your workspace, you will thrive," she advises. "I'm a fan of wallpaper too. An accent wall can liven up a whole space."
"You can do a vibrant color to saturate the whole space in one color for your ceilings and walls and moldings," Weckesser notes. "If you don't have the budget for wallpaper, paint is a great way to make your space brighter and add to the vibe you're looking to curate."