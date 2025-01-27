Sutton Stracke Admits She Went Through a 'Big Growth Spurt' During 'Tumultuous' Season 14 of 'RHOBH': 'It Changed My Life'
Sutton Stracke keeps proving she's always up for a challenge.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to be outspoken when navigating the drama on the hit Bravo show. However, with her sustainable fashion label, Sutton Brands, she's using her voice to influence change in the clothing industry.
Stracke speaks exclusively with OK! about the personal journey she went on during the current season of RHOBH, using her platform to help educate people about sustainability, what's in her best friend Jennifer Tilly's closet and her upcoming Pioneers of Circular Fashion event.
"It's a really great season. It goes deeper and there's more fun to be seen," she teases about the 14th installment of the beloved series. "I'm so thrilled with what happened this season. It was really tumultuous. But it was also really fun. I had a big growth spurt and it changed my life."
"I've watched myself grow from season to season and my fear of women has subsided greatly," the boutique owner — who secured a full-time role in Season 11 — continues. "In that way, I am more brazen. Sometimes, I say things that are wrong, but the only thing you can do is apologize."
While Stracke is staying mum about what will play out in the coming episodes, she revealed her brand will be featured. "We get to see Sutton Brands, so that's so amazing in a big way," she gushes.
With a viewership of millions, the blonde beauty is excited to have her message of environmental awareness highlighted on a large platform. "Especially in Beverly Hills, we're known for fashion, so introducing this concept on a show like ours is such a gift," Stracke notes.
One of her fellow cast members, who the blonde beauty feels is extremely sustainability conscious, is new "friend of" Tilly. "Let me tell you, that woman does not throw one thing away," she admits.
"She could fill up a department store. That's what I love about her. She'll pull something out and it's great because that's what we all should be doing," Stracke emphasizes about the Bride of Chucky actress. "She has things from the eighties. She's like, 'I can't wear this anymore.' But she keeps it. She won't throw it away."
"That is true sustainability and circular fashion," the reality star points out. "I love it when she pulls something out and you're like, 'Where did you get that?' She's like, 'From under my bed!' It's so great."
Next month, Stracke will host her yearly event in New York City to spread awareness and feature other female changemakers such as CEO and founder of Circular Service Group Rachel Kibbe, founder of The Circularity Project Indré Maria Rockefeller and founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain Sarah Barnes.
"The word annual is a kind of enigmatic thing, but this is actually now annual," she says of the major milestone. "Three years has longevity to it, so we're really excited."