Sutton Stracke Admits She Went Through a 'Big Growth Spurt' During 'Tumultuous' Season 14 of 'RHOBH': 'It Changed My Life'

Stracke speaks exclusively with OK! about the personal journey she went on during the current season of RHOBH, using her platform to help educate people about sustainability, what's in her best friend Jennifer Tilly's closet and her upcoming Pioneers of Circular Fashion event.

"It's a really great season. It goes deeper and there's more fun to be seen," she teases about the 14th installment of the beloved series. "I'm so thrilled with what happened this season. It was really tumultuous. But it was also really fun. I had a big growth spurt and it changed my life."

"I've watched myself grow from season to season and my fear of women has subsided greatly," the boutique owner — who secured a full-time role in Season 11 — continues. "In that way, I am more brazen. Sometimes, I say things that are wrong, but the only thing you can do is apologize."