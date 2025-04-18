Julia Haart and Luisa Diaz Reveal Why They Want to Empower Women Through 'Dark Times': 'No One Survives Alone'
Julia Haart is furthering her mission to empower women.
While shooting to fame in her hit reality show, My Unorthodox Life, the businesswoman candidly shared her story of leaving her Haredi community and starting her life over as a successful executive and entrepreneur in New York City.
Now, Haart has joined forces with former Miss Venezuela International Luisa Diaz to co-host the 11th Annual Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala to spread kindness by being honest about the realities of their struggles and triumphs.
Haart and Diaz chat exclusively with OK! about connecting with women through their journeys, the importance of leaning on your community during turbulent times and coming together for a cause close to both of their hearts.
"This is what gets me up in the morning," the Netflix star — who recently scored a major victory in her tumultuous and years-long legal battle with her ex-husband — emphasizes about being an advocate for female empowerment.
"Most women don't like asking for help," Haart explains. "I know most people don't want to feel like a victim. They think that asking for help makes them a victim. Draw strength from your sisterhood. Talk to your friends. Ask them for help. For the first time in my life, I had to ask people for help. I had to say, 'I need a hug. I need comfort. Please come hang out with me.' It was pretty dark in the beginning. But no one survives alone."
Diaz — who is the founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation — feels equally as passionate about leaning on other people during traumatic experiences and putting forth the help other women may need. "I started doing this for my beloved grandmother," the philanthropist reveals.
"I grew up in Venezuela with my grandmother and I unfortunately saw a lot of abuse," Diaz explains. "So, when I became successful in my own right, I wanted to give back. I want to offer the opportunity for women to survive domestic violence through opportunities that my grandmother never had. It was pure passion."
The goal of the upcoming gathering is to spread their mission to as many people as possible. "I was blown away by this event," Haart reveals about attending before coming on as a co-host. "What really hit me is the vast array of people coming from every imaginable social, economic and ethnic group. To see such a diverse, fancy New York event is not so common."
"The fact that everyone is there supporting women who have been through h--- and back, giving them this one way of hope where not only do they get to strut their stuff and wear fabulous fashion, but where they get to be celebrated is incredible," the Brazen author adds.
"We are trying to position in kindness as a strength," Diaz explains of her continued goal and thesis of the foundation. "Sometimes when you talk about kindness, people think that you are weak, that they can walk all over you, or that you are a pushover. No — we are giving a new face to kindness."