Julia Haart and Luisa Diaz Reveal Why They Want to Empower Women Through 'Dark Times': 'No One Survives Alone'

"This is what gets me up in the morning," the Netflix star — who recently scored a major victory in her tumultuous and years-long legal battle with her ex-husband — emphasizes about being an advocate for female empowerment.

"Most women don't like asking for help," Haart explains. "I know most people don't want to feel like a victim. They think that asking for help makes them a victim. Draw strength from your sisterhood. Talk to your friends. Ask them for help. For the first time in my life, I had to ask people for help. I had to say, 'I need a hug. I need comfort. Please come hang out with me.' It was pretty dark in the beginning. But no one survives alone."

Diaz — who is the founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation — feels equally as passionate about leaning on other people during traumatic experiences and putting forth the help other women may need. "I started doing this for my beloved grandmother," the philanthropist reveals.