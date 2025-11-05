or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Barbie Ferreira
HEALTH

'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Thin Physique at Star-Studded L.A. Event

Photo of Barbie Ferreira
Source: mega

Many have speculated that Barbie Ferreira is taking weight-loss drugs.

Nov. 5 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

Barbie Ferreira looked thinner than ever at the starry Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, November 4.

Sporting a vibrant, hot pink dress for the event, the Euphoria star flaunted her slimmed-down figure.

This appearance comes two months after the actress showed off her weight loss at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and about a year since revealing her body transformation on Instagram.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Barbie Ferreira's Weight Loss

Image of Barbie Ferreira looked thinner than ever in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 4.
Source: @barbieferreira/instagram

Barbie Ferreira looked thinner than ever in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 4.

Many fans have speculated that the model may be using a weight-loss drug like Ozempic, as many celebrities have turned to using injectables to slim down in recent years.

While many stars have admitted to taking weight-loss medication, Ferreira has remained mum about how she's shed pounds.

And the Euphoria alum's fans have been divided about her trim new look.

One fan wrote, "Why all of my role models are getting skinny? You gave me confidence, and I started to love my body, but now I think I should use that Ozempic s---."

Image of it's been rumored that the 'Euphoria' alum is taking Ozempic.
Source: @barbieferreira/instagram

It's been rumored that the 'Euphoria' alum is taking Ozempic.

Another chimed in, writing, "Rich ppl have Ozempic and we have body positivity 😪."

Meanwhile, others have been praising her weight loss.

One person wrote, "She looks so much healthier. I'm glad she chose to shed weight. No hate to fuller girlies out there. I'm all about health though."

Another added, "We have really reached a point now where we’re shaming people for losing weight?"

A third commented, "I always thought that she would be the prettier one in Euphoria if she lose weight."

"That’s crazy impressive, proud of her, I love seeing crazy transformations like this," yet another wrote.

Barbie Ferreira Wanted to Lose Weight to 'Revitalize Her Career': Source

Image of the actress first showed off her weight loss transformation on Instagram last year.
Source: mega; @barbieferreira/instagram

The actress first showed off her weight loss transformation on Instagram last year.

According to insiders, the model — who just made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on October 15— wanted to lose weight to "revitalize her career" and "better highlight her talents" since exiting Euphoria.

"The opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity," a source shared, adding, "She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented."

Image of Barbie Ferreira has remained mum about whether she's taking weight loss drugs.
Source: @barbieferreira/instagram

Barbie Ferreira has remained mum about whether she's taking weight loss drugs.

Another source revealed, "She wants to be able to play s--- parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this.”

A separate source divulged, "She is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn't surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though."

Weight loss drugs or not, she clearly seems to be feeling herself.

