Why Is Ozempic Popular? Plastic Surgeon Explains How The Weight Loss Drug Works

Ozempic has become a buzzword over the past few months, but despite its increase in popularity, many critics aren't sure what it is. Social media users have been quick to accuse celebrities — such as Kyle Richards and Khloé Kardashian — of relying on the drug for their suddenly thinner physiques, though they have both adamantly denied it.

Although the A-listers have attributed their transformations to diet and exercise, influencer Remi Bader and Bravo star Allyson Shapiro went viral on TikTok after sharing their honest experiences taking it. With the prescription becoming popular, many wonder why a diabetes medication would be used for weight loss — and how it grew in popularity within such a short period.