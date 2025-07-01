Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Little Yellow Dress in France: Photos
Eva Longoria is proving age is just a number!
The Desperate Housewives icon lit up Instagram with stunning new photos from her vacation in France.
In the first shot, the 50-year-old beauty was perched on a barstool at a beachside pub, showing off her curves in a bright yellow halter mini dress that hugged all the right places.
The Only Murders in the Building star kept things effortlessly chic — she went barefoot, styled her hair in a casual updo and sipped on a glass of champagne while soaking in the coastal view.
In the next photo, Longoria turned up the heat as she posed barefoot against a wooden door, wearing just a pair of simple string flip-flops and giving the camera a fierce, smoldering stare.
“🍋🌱🌼💚,” she captioned the post, letting the emojis do all the talking.
Naturally, the comments section lit up with love.
“Gorgeous!! That was a fun day!!! ❤️,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Hi pretty🍋🌻☀️.”
“Guapaaaa💛,” added another follower — the Spanish word for “beautiful.”
One fan summed it up perfectly, writing, “If the sentence ‘If life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ was a person 🍋✨.”
Another chimed in with, “Gorgeous Latina alert 😍💛.”
The post comes just days after Longoria made headlines for skipping the $50 million wedding of her best friend Lauren Sánchez to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. According to insiders, she had a very understandable reason for the no-show.
“She’s filming her CNN series, Eva Longoria: Searching for France,” a source told a news outlet.
On top of that, her husband, José Bastón, “recently underwent shoulder surgery.”
The insider added that there’s no drama.
“There is no tension between Sánchez and Longoria,” they added.
The two women have always shared a tight bond. In a previous joint interview, Sánchez praised Longoria for her loyalty and inspiration.
“I’m so grateful for your friendship and sisterhood,” Sánchez told The Hollywood Reporter.
They even talked about how their friendship thrives from afar.
“You and I constantly have these conversations that inspire each other,” Longoria shared. “Instead of sending each other memes, we send [reports] about the Latin community not being represented in TV and movies and the media…”
Sánchez added, “I know, we send each other white papers. I’ll send you a study, and you’ll text back, ‘I already read it.’ You and I both have this huge commitment to empowering underrepresented communities, especially Latinas.”
Longoria concluded, “You and I are so proudly Latina. But we’re also proudly American. And we are super assimilated. But we grew up with this hyphen, living in two worlds. And I think many people relate to that, especially Latinos in the United States.”
