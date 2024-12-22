or
Eva Longoria Soaks Up the Sun in Skimpy Red Bikini During Fun-Filled Beach Day With Her Son: Photos

Eva Longoria took to social media to share clips from her day at the beach with her son.

Dec. 22 2024

Eva Longoria is basking in the sun!

The Desperate Housewives alum, 49, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 22, to share videos showing off her toned physique in a red bikini while at the beach with her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, 6.

The proud mom, who wore a straw hat along with her chic two-piece suit, smiled as she walked on the sand with her little one, and they soaked up the amazing weather.

The quality time with her kiddo comes after Longoria set the record straight about whether or not she moved to Spain and out of America after Donald Trump won the 2024 election. "Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?" the brunette beauty told her pal Ana Navarro when she called her during a recent episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast. "I didn’t leave because of the political environment; I left because my work took me there."

"I've been there for years, so I just don't like that it's politicized," she noted. "I'm a proud American — I've always been a proud American."

The backlash came after Longoria said in a recent interview that she gets to "escape" the United States and "go somewhere" else. "Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them," she said.

“The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office. If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place," the mother-of-one continued.

Longoria also pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic made her want to live elsewhere. "It pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California," Longoria explained while adding that the "chapter" of her life in the United States was "done now."

While the television star's life in America may be behind her, she reflected on how deeply sad she was when Trump won the presidency for the first time in 2016. "It was like, 'Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?'" she said. "I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, 'Oh, wait. The best person doesn't win.'"

