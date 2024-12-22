Eva Longoria Soaks Up the Sun in Skimpy Red Bikini During Fun-Filled Beach Day With Her Son: Photos

The proud mom, who wore a straw hat along with her chic two-piece suit, smiled as she walked on the sand with her little one, and they soaked up the amazing weather.

The quality time with her kiddo comes after Longoria set the record straight about whether or not she moved to Spain and out of America after Donald Trump won the 2024 election. "Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?" the brunette beauty told her pal Ana Navarro when she called her during a recent episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast. "I didn’t leave because of the political environment; I left because my work took me there."