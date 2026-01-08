or
'What Happened to Her?': Eva Mendes Appears 'Unrecognizable' in Rare Resurfaced Interview Clip — Watch

Photo of Eva Mendes
Source: MEGA

Actress Eva Mendes appeared 'unrecognizable' in a rare interview clip, sparking comments from fans about her changed appearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Eva Mendes is rarely seen by fans since stepping out of the spotlight to raise her two daughters with Ryan Gosling, but her appearance in a recently resurfaced interview caught fans by surprise.

The Girl in Progress star, 51, opened up about the “non-verbal” agreement she had with the Barbie actor, 45, in a resurfaced March 2024 interview clip, revealing they had mutually decided she would step back from acting to focus on motherhood.

Eva Mendes' Appeared in a Resurfaced Interview

Photo of Fans claimed Eva Mendes looked different in recent photos.
Source: Today/YouTube

Fans claimed Eva Mendes looked different in recent photos.

While many praised her decision to prioritize her family, others couldn’t help but comment that her appearance seemed different.

“Plastic surgeries have destroyed her beautiful and perfect face. She probably still has a beautiful body, but she is unrecognizable facially,” one critic wrote via X, while another added, “What has happened to her face??”

“Really sad when people don't understand facial aesthetics and just randomly take advice from surgeons,” a third added. “It takes an artist to make a beautiful face, not just a doctor.”

Source: 'Today'/X

Eva Mendes appeared on the 'Today' show and spoke about her relationship with Ryan Gosling.

Eva Mendes Was Praised for Supporting Her Family

Photo of Fans of Eva Mendes argued the actress has 'aged like fine wine.'
Source: MEGA

Fans of Eva Mendes argued the actress has 'aged like fine wine.'

Mendes had people on her side in the comments section. One wrote, “She looks normal. Aged, but like fine wine. Glad they met on set.”

A second added, “That’s not quitting acting, that’s choosing a different lead role.”

Eva Mendes Spoke Openly About Cosmetic Work

Photo of Eva Mendes confessed she's undergone some cosmetic work that she regretted.
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes confessed she's undergone some cosmetic work that she regretted.

The Hitch actress has spoken openly about her experience with cosmetic work, admitting she had regrets over some past procedures.

“I’m not afraid to try things that are safe,” she told a news outlet in an October 2024 interview. “Most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible. If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it.”

At the time, she revealed she was considering having her “funky” jaw lasered to relieve inflammation and pain, issues she’s noticed more frequently since turning 50.

“That number sounds crazy,” she added. “I feel like a girl inside and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not a girl any more.’ I forget everything. I think that’s part of being 50. I think I’m looking down the barrel of hormonal changes.”

Eva Mendes Slammed Plastic Surgery Critics

Photo of Eva Mendes promised her fans she would 'never deny' a cosmetic procedure.
Source: @evamendes/TikTok

Eva Mendes promised her fans she would 'never deny' a cosmetic procedure.

Before that, Mendes addressed the cosmetic surgery rumors head-on on Instagram, responding to speculation that she was taking a social media break due to a botched procedure.

“Would never deny that stuff. I'm all for it. All. For. It,” she wrote in 2021. "As far as getting work done. I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there."

