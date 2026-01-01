or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > eva mendes
OK LogoNEWS

Eva Mendes Gives Rare Glimpse Into Ryan Gosling Relationship in Cheeky New TikTok: Watch

Image of Eva Mendes
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes just gave fans a rare and adorable look into her life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Eva Mendes just gave fans a rare and adorable look into her life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling — and it’s so relatable.

The Ghost Rider actress, 51, shared a TikTok on December 28 showing her bundling up in a "shacket."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Eva Mendes just gave fans a rare look into her life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.
Source: @evamendes/TikTok

Eva Mendes just gave fans a rare look into her life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

She said she "can't do all the buttons" as the actress pulled it over her head.

The video cut, and Mendes reemerged from her front door in Gosling’s jacket and baseball cap.

She joked that "when in doubt, just wear your man’s jacket and his baseball cap."

The lighthearted moment offered a glimpse behind the curtain of the Hollywood duo’s famously private romance — and fans loved it.

One commenter wrote: "And her man is Ryan Gosling."

While another regrettably shared, "But I don't have a Ryan Gosling."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @evamendes/TikTok

The lighthearted moment offered a glimpse behind the curtain of the Hollywood duo’s famously private romance.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Eva Mendes and the 'Barbie' actor, 45, have been together for over a decade.
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes and the 'Barbie' actor, 45, have been together for over a decade.

Mendes and the Barbie actor, 45, have been together for over a decade since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

The pair were playing a couple with a child, and their on-screen romance became something more.

Since then, the lovebirds tied the knot and share two daughters: Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9.

MORE ON:
eva mendes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another Shout-Out

Image of Despite rarely posting about her beau, the former actress gushed over her man in April.
Source: MEGA

Despite rarely posting about her beau, the former actress gushed over her man in April.

Despite rarely posting about her beau, the former actress gushed over her man in April.

Mendes shared a few photos of Gosling as he advocated for The Fall Guy stunt doubles.

"My man is the F best!” Mendes exclaimed in her Instagram caption. "Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I'm extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.”

She added: “And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it's officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!”

Setting the Record Straight

image of In November, the 'Hitch' star took to her Instagram Story to shut down a rumor she moved to England.
Source: MEGA

In November, the 'Hitch' star took to her Instagram Story to shut down a rumor she moved to England.

In November, the Hitch star took to her Instagram Story to shut down Daily Mail's October 30 report that she moved to England with Gosling and their daughters.

Posting a screenshot of the story, which stated she was seen in London "after fleeing" the U.S., the former actress wrote, "WRONG again @dailymail."

Mendes added, "Although I love my time in London, I can’t wait to get back home and celebrate the @dodgers World Series championship!"

Daily Mail claimed the family purchased a home in Hampstead, an affluent residential neighborhood in North London.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.