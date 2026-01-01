Eva Mendes Gives Rare Glimpse Into Ryan Gosling Relationship in Cheeky New TikTok: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Mendes just gave fans a rare and adorable look into her life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling — and it’s so relatable. The Ghost Rider actress, 51, shared a TikTok on December 28 showing her bundling up in a "shacket."

Eva Mendes just gave fans a rare look into her life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

She said she "can't do all the buttons" as the actress pulled it over her head. The video cut, and Mendes reemerged from her front door in Gosling’s jacket and baseball cap. She joked that "when in doubt, just wear your man’s jacket and his baseball cap." The lighthearted moment offered a glimpse behind the curtain of the Hollywood duo’s famously private romance — and fans loved it. One commenter wrote: "And her man is Ryan Gosling." While another regrettably shared, "But I don't have a Ryan Gosling."

The lighthearted moment offered a glimpse behind the curtain of the Hollywood duo's famously private romance.

Source: MEGA Eva Mendes and the 'Barbie' actor, 45, have been together for over a decade.

Mendes and the Barbie actor, 45, have been together for over a decade since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. The pair were playing a couple with a child, and their on-screen romance became something more. Since then, the lovebirds tied the knot and share two daughters: Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 9.

Another Shout-Out

Source: MEGA Despite rarely posting about her beau, the former actress gushed over her man in April.

Despite rarely posting about her beau, the former actress gushed over her man in April. Mendes shared a few photos of Gosling as he advocated for The Fall Guy stunt doubles. "My man is the F best!” Mendes exclaimed in her Instagram caption. "Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I'm extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.” She added: “And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it's officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!”

Setting the Record Straight

Source: MEGA In November, the 'Hitch' star took to her Instagram Story to shut down a rumor she moved to England.