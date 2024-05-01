Eva Mendes Admits She's Shocked to Have 'Kids and Be Locked Down' With Ryan Gosling at Age 50

"I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down. So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff," she admitted about how meeting the Notebook alum, 43, whom she began dating in 2011, rerouted her journey.

The turn of events made Mendes want to soak up every moment with her girls as they grow up, prompting her to quit her acting career.

"Because I was older, I knew, well, my kids are only going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life. I didn't feel that as pressure at the time. I felt it as clarity. All those years are formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it," the matriarch said.