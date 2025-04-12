or
Eva Mendes Praises Husband Ryan Gosling in Rare Shout-Out: 'My Man Is the Best!'

photo of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Source: mega

Ryan Gosling said 'The Fall Guy' was a 'giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar.'

By:

April 11 2025, Published 9:42 p.m. ET

Eva Mendes gushed over her husband, Ryan Gosling, in a recent Instagram post. The Hitch actress shared a slew of photos of her hubby as he advocated for The Fall Guy stunt doubles.

Gosling supported his stunt doubles so much that the Oscars added a new honorable category: Best Stunt Design. The accolade will be implemented at the 2028 awards ceremony.

Source: mega

The actress posted a rare tribute to her husband on Instagram.

“My man is the F best!” Mendes exclaimed in her Instagram caption. “Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I'm extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.”

She added: “And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it's officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!”

Gosling used four stand-ins for his role in The Fall Guy, released in May 2023. He even invited them (Justin Eaton, Troy Brown, Logan Holladay and Ben Jenkin) to the premiere.

Source: mega

Eva Mendes said Ryan Gosling is 'the best' for supporting 'The Fall Guy' stunt doubles.

While at the premiere, the Notebook actor praised his stunt doubles, calling them the “hardest working people in the business,” adding, “This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar. We are the face of these films, but the crews really make the movies, and this is a love letter to them.”

On Thursday, April 10, one day before Mendes applauded her husband for his efforts, the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the categorical addition for the 100th Oscar ceremony.

Source: mega

Ryan Gosling said his stunt doubles are the 'hardest working' people in the business.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. "We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

Source: mega

The couple plan to travel to Europe with their two daughters after enjoying their time there in 2024.

Though Gosling will be keeping a busy film schedule in the coming year, he and Mendes, who share daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, plan to indulge in family travel in the upcoming months.

“They’re going back to Europe this year and they’re turning it into a real family tradition after the very positive time they had over there last year,” an insider claimed. “Any filming Ryan does this coming year has to fit into those plans because his and Eva’s kids, and their continuing enrichment, is the family’s number one priority.”

