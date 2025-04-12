Eva Mendes Praises Husband Ryan Gosling in Rare Shout-Out: 'My Man Is the Best!'

“My man is the F best!” Mendes exclaimed in her Instagram caption. “Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I'm extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.”

She added: “And now after Almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it's officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!”

Gosling used four stand-ins for his role in The Fall Guy, released in May 2023. He even invited them (Justin Eaton, Troy Brown, Logan Holladay and Ben Jenkin) to the premiere.