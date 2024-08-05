Family Fun! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Daughters to 2024 Paris Olympics in Rare Outing: Photos
Eva Mendes' daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, look like spitting images of their mom!
The famous offsprings were spotted with Mendes and their father, Ryan Gosling, at the 2024 Paris Olympic games over the weekend in what was an extremely rare public outing for the family-of-four.
In photos obtained by OK!, Gosling and Mendes could be seen holding onto their kids' hands as they made their way through the global, multi-sport event in the French capital.
Gosling, 43, Mendes, 50, and their little girls' were among fans cheering on Team USA during the women's gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Stadium on Sunday, August 4.
It was the first time Esmeralda and Amada emerged in public in years, as they didn't even step out for Gosling's Barbie premiere last July.
For the famous family's Olympics outing, Gosling sported two different baseball caps — one green and one white — with the Olympic logo showcased on the front.
The Fall Guy actor paired his hats with a red flannel shirt, a white tank top, sunglasses, beige khaki pants and brown dress shoes.
Mendes, on the other hand, opted to wear a sleeveless black dress, white shades and a Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) sun hat — which one of her daughters matched their mom in while wearing a white and light blue floral printed dress. The kiddo's sister styled an adorable yellow dress with flowers and two cute buns.
In addition to watching women's gymnastics, Mendes, Gosling and their children were also seen attending the individual dressage Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles.
On theme with the event, the Ghost Rider actress was pictured holding a stuffed animal horse for one of her daughters as they walked inside one of the many venues of the games.
Aside from a special trip to Paris for the Olympics, Mendes and Gosling try their best to maintain a relatively normal lifestyle for their children — which is why the A-list parents made the decision to move their family out of Los Angeles in recent years, as OK! previously reported.
"They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood," an insider revealed back in March. "They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."
"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the source admitted, noting Esmeralda and Amada have been "thriving" since leaving L.A.
"Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries," the confidante dished. "They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."