COUPLES Eva Mendes Slams Rumor She Moved to London With Partner Ryan Gosling: 'Wrong!' Source: mega Eva Mendes took to Instagram to clarify that she has not moved to London with partner Ryan Gosling. Allie Fasanella Nov. 4 2025, Updated 2:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Mendes has not moved to London with Ryan Gosling. The Hitch star took to her Instagram Story yesterday to shut down the Daily Mail's October 30 report that she's been living across the pond with her husband and two daughters. Posting a screenshot of the story, which stated she was seen in London "after fleeing" the U.S., the former actress wrote, "WRONG again @dailymail." Mendes added, "Although I love my time in London, I can’t wait to get back home and celebrate the @dodgers World Series championship!"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Eva Mendes slammed rumors that she's moved to London with Ryan Gosling.

Daily Mail claimed that Mendes, 51, and her Barbie actor husband, 44, purchased a home in Hampstead, an affluent residential neighborhood in North London. The Ghost Rider actress and Gosling — who hit it off on the set of 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines — share two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, 9. Mendes previously opened up about keeping her daughter's offline in an interview with The Sunday Times published on October 17, 2024. "Putting my kid on the internet and being like, ‘Oh, search something,’ that to me is equivalent to telling her, ‘Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine,'" shared. "I know that sounds extreme, but that’s what I feel."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Eva Mendes has kept a low profile in recent years since quitting acting.

The actress also got candid about raising her daughters to be aware of their privilege. “I explain to them what I didn’t have, what Ryan didn’t have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that,” she told the outlet. In recent years, Mendes has stepped away from the spotlight to raise her daughters and explore other ventures. In 2024, she released the children's book, Desi, Mami & the Never Ending Worries, which she describes as "a love letter to my kids and yours."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling brought their daughters to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on September 17, 2024, Mendes revealed that she would consider acting again if "there's interesting roles." Discussing why she left the industry, the Cuban-American bombshell shared, "I left at a time where... it was ten years ago...I kind of felt like I did it, you know? I was like, 'I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who is the best.' It was such a high of my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out."