Eva Mendes Explains Why She's 'Not Comfortable' Being In Public With Longtime Love Ryan Gosling
Despite being one of Hollywood's most adored couples, Eva Mendes is adamant about keeping her and Ryan Gosling's relationship far away from the spotlight.
Last week, the actress posted a video featuring some of their joint scenes from The Place Beyond The Pines, but when a fan commented that they would love to see the pair walk the red carpet together for the premiere of the Oscar nominee's upcoming Barbie movie, she shot down the idea.
"We don’t do those things together," Mendes, 49, simply replied. "Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though…♥️."
The star, who shares two children with Gosling, 42, noted they have walked one carpet side by side, but that was promo for their 2012 flick, the project where they first crossed paths.
While the fashion designer clearly values her days at home, one insider claimed their way of life is taking a toll on their relationship, as the heartthrob's career is still thriving.
"They rarely socialize," an insider spilled to OK! earlier this year. "It’s tough on Ryan to live like a hermit.”
Meanwhile, Mendes put acting on the back-burner, choosing to focus on other ventures.
"He adores Eva, but it’s clear when you spend time with him that there’s something amiss," the source added.
Regardless, Mendes just wants to ensure their two girls are getting everything they deserve.
"I think everything starts in the home — everything. So hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they're enough," the Hitch star explained in an interview. "That's the one thing that's really important to me. Because once they feel like they're enough, no matter what they do, no matter what they end up doing, that will feed into every area of your life."