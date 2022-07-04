OK Magazine
Come On Barbie Let's Go Rollerskating! Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Skate Through A Day Of Filming 'Barbie' In Venice Beach

margot robbie and ryan gosling skate through a day of filming barbie in venice beach pp ok
Source: Mega
Jul. 4 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Barbie and Ken never looked so good! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling took to the streets in Venice Beach, California, on Monday, June 27, as they continued to film scenes for the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Suicide Squad star and the La La Land actor hit the ground running in coordinating multicolored neon outfits. Gosling rocked a combo of spandex shorts and a tank top, as Robbie stunned in a one-piece body suit.

The main duo in the film, set to hit movie screens next summer, have been shooting multiple scenes alongside the likes of Will Ferrell and America Ferrera.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' " Robbie told British Vogue about signing on to the project.

The blonde beauty added that playing the famous Mattel doll "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," Robbie continued. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Scroll through the gallery to see Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling rocking matching looks as they film the Barbie movie:

margot robbie and ryan gosling skate through a day of filming barbie in venice beach
Source: Mega

Gosling looked handsome from head to toe as he turned heads in the eccentric short, tank top and vest combo.

margot robbie and ryan gosling skate through a day of filming barbie in venice beach
Source: Mega

The Notebook star and the I, Tonya actress were joined by another costar as the two stayed in step while rocking matching roller skating gear.

margot robbie and ryan gosling skate through a day of filming barbie in venice beach
Source: Mega

Robbie smiled for the cameras as photographers snapped away at the two Hollywood stars filming their upcoming flick.

margot robbie and ryan gosling skate through a day of filming barbie in venice beach
Source: Mega

The Wolf of Wall Street actress stunned as she threw a white button-up over her multicolored workout set.

margot robbie and ryan gosling skate through a day of filming barbie in venice beach
Source: Mega

The two appeared to be deep in character as they seemed to be listening to a director in front of them.

