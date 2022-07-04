Barbie and Ken never looked so good! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling took to the streets in Venice Beach, California, on Monday, June 27, as they continued to film scenes for the upcoming Barbie movie.

The Suicide Squad star and the La La Land actor hit the ground running in coordinating multicolored neon outfits. Gosling rocked a combo of spandex shorts and a tank top, as Robbie stunned in a one-piece body suit.

