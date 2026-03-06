Catching Up With the Cast of 'Even Stevens': Where Are They Now?

Article continues below advertisement

The beloved Disney Channel series Even Stevens debuted in June 2000 and ran for three seasons, concluding in 2003. The show focused on the eccentric Stevens family, particularly highlighting the contrasting personalities of siblings Ren and Louis, portrayed by Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf. The series ended after reaching the network's 65-episode limit, but the cast reunited for the Even Stevens Movie, which premiered in June 2003.

Shia LaBeouf

LaBeouf, who played Louis, experienced significant career advancement following the show. He won the 2003 Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series, establishing himself as a force in Hollywood. Reflecting on his time on the Disney show, LaBeouf shared, "It's the ordinary kid in the extraordinary situation over and over and over again. And that's actually what I was — I was an ordinary kid, for real, in an extraordinary situation, for real" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2019.

Christy Carlson Romano

Romano, known for her role as Ren, has transitioned from child star to voice actor. She has taken on various roles in animated series and films, demonstrating her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Where Are the Other Cast Members Now?

Meanwhile, other cast members have pursued different paths, with some stepping away from acting altogether. Nick Spano, who played Donnie Stevens, eventually left the spotlight but joined the 20th anniversary reunion. "It was a show that people got familiar with at a very special in their lives when life was good," he said at the time. After playing Steve Stevens, Tom Virtue began appearing in hit dramas and films like The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Young Sheldon, Iron Man 3 and Green Book. Donna Pescow, who starred as Eileen Stevens, had guest roles on Grey's Anatomy, The Flash and New Girl, while Steven Anthony Lawrence scored occasional on-screen gigs after playing Bernard "Beans" Aranguren.

Learn More About the 'Even Stevens' Cast

LaBeouf's personal life has garnered significant media attention, particularly regarding his relationships and artistic pursuits. Fans are curious about his next moves and whether he will return to the comedic roles that endeared him to audiences. The cast's evolution serves as a testament to their growth and adaptability in the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood. While the show may have ended, the impact of Even Stevens continues to resonate with fans. Looking ahead, the possibility of a reunion remains a subject of speculation. Fans hope for a chance to see their favorite characters once more, but for now, the cast continues to navigate their individual journeys.