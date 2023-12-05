9 Times Britney Spears Spoke About Her Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Their Feud

Jamie Lynn Spears did not impress her sister, Britney Spears, when she performed remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

On Britney's Instagram page, she ranted about her critics who condemned her dancing moves and declared she would not perform again if her father would still handle everything. She also targeted her sister for making the move at the event.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" Britney wrote.

She added, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try."