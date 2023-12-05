9 Times Britney Spears Spoke About Her Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Their Feud
Britney Spears Slammed Jamie Lynn for Dancing to Her Songs Remixes
Jamie Lynn Spears did not impress her sister, Britney Spears, when she performed remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.
On Britney's Instagram page, she ranted about her critics who condemned her dancing moves and declared she would not perform again if her father would still handle everything. She also targeted her sister for making the move at the event.
"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" Britney wrote.
She added, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try."
Britney Spears Supported Her Sister's Dreams
In 2016, Jamie Lynn performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and received support from Britney.
"Thanks to the Opry for letting me introduce this beautiful young lady who is my heart and my soul," Britney said during her surprise introduction. "Not only is she beautiful and extremely talented, but she's my little sister: Jamie Lynn Spears!"
Britney Spears Responded to Jamie Lynn Spears' 'Blessing'
On July 18, 2021, Jamie Lynn posted, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and with your spirit."
In response to the update, Britney recorded a video of herself dancing to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and threw shade at her sibling in the caption.
"May the Lord wrap your mean a-- up in joy today," the "Toxic" singer said.
Britney Sent a Cease-and-Desist Letter
Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a legal cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn following the release of the latter's memoir Things I Should Have Said. According to the documents, obtained by Page Six, the Zoey 101 star made "misleading and outrageous claims" about her sister.
"As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else," Rosengart delivered his client's message. "Britney was the family's breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory."
Britney Spears Responded to Jamie Lynn's Statements About Her Mental Health
After Jamie Lynn's infamous Good Morning America interview to promote her book, the Princess of Pop accused her of not being around her much 15 years ago.
"So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" Britney wrote on X.
Britney Spears Wished She Would've Slapped Jamie Lynn and Their Mother
Britney lashed out at her sister and their mom, Lynne Spears, in a since-deleted Instagram post in January 2021 as she revisited the traumas she went through.
"I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f------ faces !!!!!" she continued.
Britney Called Jamie Lynn's Names
While branding Jamie Lynn's book as a material "full of lies," Britney took to Instagram to call her out.
"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!!" Britney exclaimed as she accused Jamie Lynn of making money off of her. "You are scum, Jamie Lynn."
Britney Spears Revealed Their Status
Apart from her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Britney's book The Woman in Me also included details about her relationship with Jamie Lynn and acknowledged they both have problems and issues.
"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," she said of the Goldilocks and the 3 Bears Show voice actress. "I wish the absolute best for them. She's been through a lot, including teen pregnancy, divorce, and her daughter's near-fatal accident. She's spoken about the pain of growing up in my shadow."
Were The Issues Already Resolved?
Following their yearslong feud, the Corporate Animals star disclosed on Instagram in June that she met with her sister again before the release of Jamie Lynn's movie.
"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family !!!" part of the caption read.