5 Things Donald Trump Has Said About His Late Sister Maryanne
Donald Trump Paid Tribute to His Sister
Family members confirmed the passing of Donald Trump's sibling Maryanne Trump Barry on Tuesday, November 14. Sources told ABC News that her body was discovered in her Fifth Avenue apartment around 4 a.m. on Monday, November 13.
The unnamed insider said responders rushed to the scene after receiving a call regarding a person in cardiac arrest. Authorities said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.
Following the news, Donald shared a Truth Social post to pay tribute to his late sister.
"A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court," he wrote.
Donald Trump Said His 2016 Presidential Campaign Affected His Sister's 'Perfect Life'
In the same Truth Social post, Donald looked back at his sister's "problem-free" and "perfect" life until he reportedly made things difficult for her when he decided to enter the presidential election.
"The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!" he said. "While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement."
People Praised Maryanne Trump Barry
Though the two had a tough relationship, Donald still praised his sister.
"[I would] never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, 'Your sister was the smartest person on the court.' I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant – they were right!" he said.
"She was a great judge, and a great sister. She will be truly missed!" Donald added.
He Responded to Maryanne Trump Barry's Recordings
The Associated Press quoted statements Maryanne made in the bombshell secret recordings. In one file, the former federal judge slammed Donald and called him a liar, cruel and a man who does not read.
"Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I'll continue to work hard for the American people," Donald responded to his sister. "Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before."
He Appreciated Her Support
When Donald was sparring with Megyn Kelly, he revealed to a reporter that his sister called him as she took his side in the feud.
"She called me to say she's very proud," he said, per the New York Times. "She said, 'Just be yourself.' Of course, I don't know if that's good advice, but she said, 'Just be yourself and you do well, really well.'"