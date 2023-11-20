5 Things Donald Trump Has Said About His Late Sister Maryanne

Family members confirmed the passing of Donald Trump's sibling Maryanne Trump Barry on Tuesday, November 14. Sources told ABC News that her body was discovered in her Fifth Avenue apartment around 4 a.m. on Monday, November 13.

The unnamed insider said responders rushed to the scene after receiving a call regarding a person in cardiac arrest. Authorities said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Following the news, Donald shared a Truth Social post to pay tribute to his late sister.

"A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court," he wrote.