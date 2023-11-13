Donald Trump's Only Sister Maryanne Dies at 86 — But Ex-Prez Rages About 'Deranged' Jack Smith
It's been confirmed that Donald Trump's only sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, passed away at 86 years old.
The retired judge, who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals until 2019, was found dead in her New York home at 4 a.m. on Monday, November 13. Her cause of death is yet to be released, but no foul play is suspected.
Later that morning, the former president took to his Truth Social platform — not to honor his late sister, but instead to continue to rant about his snowballing legal woes.
"Deranged Jack Smith, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, the 'team of losers and misfits' from CREW, and all the rest of the Radical Left Zealots and Thugs who have been working illegally for years to 'take me down,' will end up, because of their suffering from a horrible disease, TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS!), in a Mental Institution by the time my next term as President is successfully completed," he wrote hours after his sister was confirmed dead. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Donald and Maryanne had a complicated relationship prior to her passing. Although the 77-year-old called her a "highly respected judge" back in 2016, he noted that they were in clear disagreement when it came to politics.
In 2018, Maryanne was also secretly recorded admitting that she believed her brother was "cruel."
- 'Pout Harder': Mary Trump Mocks Donald Trump's Sad Courtroom Face During Civil Fraud Trial
- Mary Trump Predicts Ivanka Will Throw Daddy Donald 'Under the Bus' in Fraud Trial Testimony
- Marla Maples & Tiffany Trump Not Invited To Ivana Trump's Funeral, Source Reveals: 'A Major Public Relations Opportunity For The Family'
"All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this," she reportedly said according to The Post.
"His god------ tweets and lying, oh my god," she continued. "I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s---."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Donald is the first former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He currently faces 91 felony counts across four, separate indictments.
Aside from his federal and state charges, the controversial politician was also found liable for fraud in New York after misrepresenting the net worth of properties and other assets in financial documents. However, Donald continues to claim that he is innocent and that the case is nothing more than a scheme to harm his campaign in the 2024 election.
"Judge Engoron should end the ridiculous Political Witch Hunt against me," the father-of-five penned on Truth Social last weekend. "I have TOTALLY WON THIS CASE, which should never have been brought. The only Fraud was committed by A.G. Letitia James in convincing the Judge that Mar-a-Lago was only worth $18,000,000 (in order to make my ‘numbers’ look bad), when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. She campaigned on ‘getting Trump.’ She should be prosecuted!"
The New York Times reported Maryanne's death.