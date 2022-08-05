Former Flames!Everything You Need To Know About Mario Lopez's Romantic History: Photos
Though Mario Lopez had a reputation for being quite the ladies man back in the day, he's now happily married.
The A Recipe for Seduction actor tied the knot with Courtney Mazza in 2012 after meeting in 2008, which is when they starred in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. They share three kids, Gia Francesca, Dominic and Santino Rafael, and have settled into family life, but the proud papa's past was filled with Hollywood hotties and a bit of scandal.
Tiffani Thiessen
The hunk romanced his Saved by the Bell costar Tiffani Thiessen for a few years when they were teenagers on the rise to fame.
“Just as a gentleman, I’m not one to kiss and tell ever,” the Holiday in Handcuffs star confirmed to Kelly Clarkson during a 2019 chat. “However, it wasn’t a hookup, but, you know, I’ve talked about this before, she was my girlfriend for a while, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly.”
Karina Smirnoff
Karina Smirnoff and Lopez dated from 2006 until 2008 after the two were paired together on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. The professional dancer and Lopez reportedly split after the actor allegedly cheated on her with another woman.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears and the Saved by the Bell actor had one very steamy night according to Lopez's memoir Just Between Us.
In the book, the television host revealed that he had a one night stand with an unnamed “mega pop star." Sources later confirmed that the "Toxic" singer was in fact the woman he was referring to.
Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly and Lopez allegedly dated for a year after starring together in the film Journey: Absolution. However, the two Hollywood stars never officially confirmed their romance.
Ali Landry
Ali Landry and the Extra host married in 2004 after meeting at the Miss Teen USA 1998 pageant where she was a commentator and he was a presenter. Two weeks after their nuptials, the Eve actress annulled the marriage after finding out Lopez cheated on her at his bachelor party.