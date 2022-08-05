Though Mario Lopez had a reputation for being quite the ladies man back in the day, he's now happily married.

The A Recipe for Seduction actor tied the knot with Courtney Mazza in 2012 after meeting in 2008, which is when they starred in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. They share three kids, Gia Francesca, Dominic and Santino Rafael, and have settled into family life, but the proud papa's past was filled with Hollywood hotties and a bit of scandal.

