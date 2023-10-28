Everything Sam Neill Has Said About His Cancer Battle in 7 Clicks

Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill shared the details about his stage III cancer battle during a sit down with The Guardian in March after writing about it in his book, Did I Ever Tell You This?.

He wrote his new memoir — released on March 21 — in 2022 while thinking he was "possibly dying" after receiving stage III angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma diagnosis. He underwent chemotherapy for weeks as part of his cancer treatment.

"I'm not afraid to die," Neill told the outlet. "But it would annoy me. Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big."