'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

The In the Mouth of Madness actor, who lives on a sprawling farm in New Zealand which he frequently shows off on social media, noted that he's "not afraid to die," but clarified it would "annoy" him.

"I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature," he explained in a recent interview. "And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less."