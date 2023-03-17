'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, 75, revealed he will have to undergo chemotherapy treatments for the rest of his life after his secret battle with blood cancer.
While discussing penning his new memoir, Neill opened up on his private health struggles, spilling the news by joking that he's "possibly dying" and may need to "speed" up the process of releasing his book.
The In the Mouth of Madness actor, who lives on a sprawling farm in New Zealand which he frequently shows off on social media, noted that he's "not afraid to die," but clarified it would "annoy" him.
"I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature," he explained in a recent interview. "And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less."
"I mean, I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments, but those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends," he continued. "Just pleased to be alive."
Delving into his diagnosis and his initial chemotherapy treatments, Neill confessed things were not looking good for him until he tried a new and "very expensive" chemo drug. And while the treatments did work, he will need to have them once a month for the remainder of his life.
"I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body," he added, before gushing about what a wonderful Christmas holiday he was able to have this past year since he's been in better health.
"I’ve never felt so well or happy in my life, it was fabulous to be able to taste everything," he shared. "The wine was glorious and the food was superb. I swam every day down in my dam, and it was the most marvellous time … I had my family and all the grandchildren. It was just fantastic."
Neill spoke with The Guardian about his diagnosis and his upcoming memoir.