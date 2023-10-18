Sam Neill Clarifies He's 'in Remission' After Saying He Was 'Not Remotely Afraid' to Die in Cancer Battle

When asked about the possibility of his life ending, he admitted, "I'm prepared for that. I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it. It's out of my control. … I started to look at my life and realized how immensely grateful I am for so much of it … I'm in a very uncertain world at the moment."

Despite the harsh diagnosis, Neill has zero plans to slow down his workload. "The idea of retirement fills me with horror, actually. To not be able to do the things that you love would be heartbreaking. But I've also got to be realistic in that one doctor said to me, 'This stuff will stop working one day too.' So I'm prepared for that. I'm ready for it. And I think I've done some good things… not all of them have been good. We all have regrets. But I think I can live by myself, and I can die by myself OK," he admitted.