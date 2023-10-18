Sam Neill Clarifies He's 'in Remission' After Saying He Was 'Not Remotely Afraid' to Die in Cancer Battle
- Sam Neill wants the world to know he's fine!
After the Jurassic Park actor, 76, made some interesting comments about battling a rare form of blood cancer in a recent interview, Neill took to Instagram to clarify that he is currently in remission and feeling great.
"I made a passing remark that the treatment I'm on, which has been in remission, will enviably fail one day," Neill began in the video about his comments regarding death. "Well, that's just what happens, and it's nothing to worry about. I'm in remission, and I plan to be in remission for many years to come. I'll bore you all to death with lots more work!"
"At such time when it does fail, we will try something else. There are all sorts of things that are happening with cancer these days," the Peaky Blinders star said in part. "It's a whole different ball game. Please stop worrying!"
"ALL IS WELL . I AM WELL !! Please ignore conflated stories in the press today. A passing remark on the program last night has been taken out of context. Please be assured that I am firmly in remission, and plan to remain so for years to come. All is well, beautiful day here in Western Australia, and tomorrow it'll be too," he emphasized in the caption of the clip.
As OK! previously reported, in a recent sit-down with Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Australian Story, Neill admitted he was "not remotely afraid" dying in his fight with a non-Hodgkin blood cancer (angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma). Unfortunately, chemotherapy stopped working on Neill after three months until he was put on a drug requiring infusions every two weeks, which was successful.
When asked about the possibility of his life ending, he admitted, "I'm prepared for that. I know I've got it, but I'm not really interested in it. It's out of my control. … I started to look at my life and realized how immensely grateful I am for so much of it … I'm in a very uncertain world at the moment."
Despite the harsh diagnosis, Neill has zero plans to slow down his workload. "The idea of retirement fills me with horror, actually. To not be able to do the things that you love would be heartbreaking. But I've also got to be realistic in that one doctor said to me, 'This stuff will stop working one day too.' So I'm prepared for that. I'm ready for it. And I think I've done some good things… not all of them have been good. We all have regrets. But I think I can live by myself, and I can die by myself OK," he admitted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was in really a fight for my life. And everything was a new world and a rather alarming world," Neill continued. "I had three or four months of reasonably conventional chemotherapies which are, brutal."