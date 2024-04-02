Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Bowling Slammed With Paternity Lawsuit by Ex-Wife Annica
There's trouble in paradise for conjoined twin Abby Hensel and her husband, Josh Bowling.
While all is well between the lovebirds, the star's spouse is in the midst of a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Annica Bowling, who slammed her ex-husband with a paternity lawsuit in October 2023, according to RadarOnline.com.
According to court documents obtained by the news outlet, Josh, 34, and Annica, 33, were married for nine years before separating in April 2019.
The pair has joint custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Isabella — though based on the new paternity lawsuit, Josh could also be the father of Annica's other child.
The legal papers revealed Annica welcomed a second daughter in late 2020, however, the toddler's name has been kept secret.
It remains unclear whether the lawsuit filed against Josh had to do with Isabella or if it involves the little girl born in late 2020, but it seems Annica is trying to figure out who her youngest daughter's father is.
The court case intensified after Annica filed documents in Washington County, Minn., where she requested DNA samples from both Josh and one of her other past romantic partners Gavin Vatnsdal in an effort to resolve the paternity dispute.
Just last month, a "genetic test report" was filed with the court, though the results have been kept confidential, per the news publication.
The paternity dispute erupted right around the same time Abby's secret November 2021 marriage ceremony with Josh came to light last week.
Abby and Josh's union was kept private, however, the legal authentication of court records publicly exposed the pair had tied the knot more than two years ago.
After their nuptials were revealed to the world, Abby and her twin sister, Brittany, took to TikTok to address both their supporters and haters.
"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," they captioned a clip shared to the social media app.
"This is for all you haters out there," one of the twins said in a voiceover. "If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing – you’re still a fan."
The 34-year-old conjoined twin — who is physically attached to her sister Brittany — have been in the spotlight since their television debut at age 6 in 1996.
While Abby is the only one married to Josh, both her and Brittany have expressed an interest in wanting to have kids some day.
"Yeah, we’re going to be moms," Abby declared years ago during the documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16. "We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet."