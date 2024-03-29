What to Know About Amy Schumer's Health Problems in 5 Clicks
Endometriosis
While promoting the new season of Life & Beth, internet users noticed Amy Schumer's swollen face. Others made disparaging comments about her appearance while some defended her.
To set the record straight, the 42-year-old comedian took to Instagram to reveal her current health condition amid "hormonal things" going on in her system.
"I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she shared in her February 15 post.
According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis can start between a person's first menstrual period and menopause. It causes a tissue to grow outside the uterus, causing severe pain in the pelvis and struggles in getting pregnant.
Trichotillomania
Schumer has opened up about her hair-pulling condition called trichotillomania in her interviews, including one with The Hollywood Reporter.
The I Feel Pretty actress wanted to share her struggles as she did not want to have "a big secret anymore."
"And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long," she continued.
She reportedly started noticing the symptoms when things with her family began to worsen — from her father's bankruptcy to her parents' separation.
"It's not that I used to have this problem, and now I don't," she stated. "It's still something that I struggle with."
Lyme Disease
In 2020, Schumer posted a throwback photo of herself holding her "first-ever fishing pole." In the caption, she disclosed another health issue she has.
"Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline," she wrote. "I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it?"
She continued, "I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it."
Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected black-legged tick. Several celebrities have also been struggling with the condition, including Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber and Yolanda Hadid.
Extreme Morning Sickness
Schumer was pregnant with her son, Gene, when she was hospitalized due to extreme morning sickness or hyperemesis gravidarum. Kate Middleton also suffered from it amid her three pregnancies.
During her Zoom interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, she detailed how the experience was while being on tour.
"It was really, really hard," she disclosed. "But I think probably every woman can relate, strangely enough. Because for me, going on stage and doing a show like that, even though it's physical, and everyone's looking at you, it's still my job."
Cushing Syndrome
When Schumer's puffier face appeared in headlines, the Trainwreck star became candid about her Cushing syndrome diagnosis when she appeared on an edition of Jessica Yellin's "News Not Noise" newsletter.
"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable," said Schumer.
She added she felt "reborn" when she learned about it, though she clarified that the internet's comments about her appearance helped her discover what was wrong with her.
The Oregon Health & Science University explains Cushing syndrome as a disease that occurs when one's body makes too much cortisol. Among its symptoms include a round face, a hump on the back of the neck, skin changes, weight gain and purple stretch marks.