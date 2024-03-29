What to Know About Amy Schumer's Health Problems in 5 Clicks

While promoting the new season of Life & Beth, internet users noticed Amy Schumer's swollen face. Others made disparaging comments about her appearance while some defended her.

To set the record straight, the 42-year-old comedian took to Instagram to reveal her current health condition amid "hormonal things" going on in her system.

"I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she shared in her February 15 post.

According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis can start between a person's first menstrual period and menopause. It causes a tissue to grow outside the uterus, causing severe pain in the pelvis and struggles in getting pregnant.