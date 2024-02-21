Amy Schumer Believes Haters Are 'Mad' She's Not 'Thinner' or 'Prettier': 'It Doesn't Feel Good'
Amy Schumer refuses to bow down to her haters.
Appearing on the Tuesday, February 20, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the famed comedian candidly opened up about the loads of criticism she receives on a daily basis.
"I think they're mad that I'm not thinner, I think they're mad I'm not prettier," the 42-year-old claimed, adding, "and that I still feel like I have a right to speak."
"I think that they don't want any woman to speak," Schumer noted, asking, "I mean, what woman has ever opened her mouth and not been torn to shreds?"
The Life & Beth star recently received a heightened amount of harsh online comments about her physical appearance, with internet trolls calling out her "puffy" face after Schumer appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.
Reflecting on the incessant hate, Schumer, who shares her son, Gene, 4, with husband Chris Fischer, said people "feel very comfortable s------- on her," as "there's a lot of passion out there for" her.
While Schumer "could focus on that" considering "it doesn't feel good when the whole internet's mad at you," the Trainwreck star does her best to ignore it.
"Don't get me wrong — it does not feel good and I don't wish that on anyone if they don't deserve it," she expressed.
Unfortunately, online criticism is nothing new for Schumer, who has been in the spotlight for decades, as she pointed out: "It's been a long time people have been coming for me."
Schumer's podcast appearance comes after she directly addressed her haters via social media.
"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" the I Feel Pretty actress wrote in a Thursday, February 15, Instagram post. "I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."
"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she explained. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."
Schumer reminded her female followers that women's bodies have "historically" not been "studied medically compared to men."
"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in," she added. "Like every other women/person, some days I feel confident and good as h---. Others I want to put a bag over my head."