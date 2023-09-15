20 Celebrities Who Have Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease – From Alec Baldwin to Yolanda Hadid

Alec Baldwin has been candid about his battle with Lyme disease in several interviews, initially telling The New York Times he was suffering from a chronic type of the condition.

The Mercury Rising actor spoke about his struggles again when he attended a 2017 event benefiting the Bay Area Lyme Foundation. Baldwin said he was bitten by a tick decades ago before it happened again a few years later.

"The first time was the worst of all," he said. "And I really thought, 'This is it, I'm not going to live.' ... I was lying in bed saying, 'I'm going to die of Lyme disease,' in my bed.'"