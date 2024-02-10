10 Facts To Know About The 'Barbie' Movie — From Its Historic Release to Easter Eggs

Toward the end of Barbie, footage of home movies appears while Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" plays in the background.

In an interview, Gerwig said she asked the cast and crew members to submit videos of their loved ones that could help the movie feel more unique.

"Every film I make has to come from a personal place," Gerwig added. "I've always wanted to have a 'film by' [credit] and have a card with every single person who worked on a film because what I love about movies is it's a collective art form."