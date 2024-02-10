10 Facts To Know About The 'Barbie' Movie — From Its Historic Release to Easter Eggs
'Barbie' Earned the Biggest Opening Weekend of 2023
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, led by Margot Robbie, made history by having the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman. It also had the biggest opening weekend of 2023 when it earned $356 million worldwide.
'Barbie' Paid Tribute to ‘2001: A Space Odyssey'
Before the film's official release, eagle-eyed fans noticed the trailer's desert-like backdrop, which was similar to the opening scenes of Stanley Kubrick's film 2001: A Space Odyssey.
It Referenced 'The Wizard of Oz'
Apart from paying homage to the Oscar-winning 1968 film, Barbie included The Wizard of Oz-inspired scenes.
In one scene, Barbie drives herself out of the Barbie Land and passes by a movie theater playing the 1939 film. The Pink Brick Road in Barbie resembles the Yellow Brick Road in the classic flick.
'Barbie' Set a New Record
Barbie ultimately beat The Super Mario Bros Movie and all Marvel films of 2023 upon its release and dethroned Oppenheimer on the list.
In total, the flick earned more than $1.38 million worldwide, officially becoming Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film in its 100-year history.
Cast and Crew's Family Members Were Featured in the Film
Toward the end of Barbie, footage of home movies appears while Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" plays in the background.
In an interview, Gerwig said she asked the cast and crew members to submit videos of their loved ones that could help the movie feel more unique.
"Every film I make has to come from a personal place," Gerwig added. "I've always wanted to have a 'film by' [credit] and have a card with every single person who worked on a film because what I love about movies is it's a collective art form."
- 'Barbie' Fans Outraged Over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar Snubs: 'Patriarchy in a Nutshell'
- Hillary Clinton Faces Backlash for Comparing Her 2016 Election Loss to 'Barbie' Being Snubbed at the Oscars
- Margot Robbie Responds to Shocking 'Barbie' Oscars Snub: 'No Way to Feel Sad When You Know You're This Blessed'
Greta Gerwig Worked With Noah Baumbach on the Script
After collaborating on several films, Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, worked together again to complete Barbie. The pair tied the knot at New York City Hall after 12 years of dating.
It Also Touched Upon Michelangelo's 'The Creation of Adam'
In another scene in the film, Ruth Handler and Barbie's hands touch after giving the latter a cup of tea. It reportedly made a reference to Michelangelo's famous painting, The Creation of Adam, which is about God giving life to the first man.
Handler, played by Rhea Perlman, is Barbie's creator.
'Barbie' Shared Bratz Easter Egg
Viewers and fans took to Twitter to spread a theory about the reported Bratz reference in Barbie. The buzz started due to the scene where Barbie meets four teen girls in the real world.
Per the social media users, the circle of friends seemingly references the four original Bratz dolls: Sasha, Cloe, Jade and Yasmin.
What's the Other Name for the Barbie Land Airport?
Although Barbie only has a few seconds to show its airport, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Barbie Land Airport is called BAX — seemingly inspired by LAX.
Will There Be a 'Barbie' Sequel?
Despite the success of the film, a potential Barbie sequel remains off the table.
"We put everything into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy," Margot told the Associated Press. "Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next."
Gerwig also admitted during the Los Angeles premiere that she was only focused on getting Barbie out and would then see what could happen next.