7 Things Know About the 'Suits' Spin-off: Official Title, Release Date, Plot, Cast Members and More
When Did 'Suits' Creator Aaron Korsh Confirm the Spin-off?
In October 2023, Deadline exclusively confirmed NBCUniversal and Suits creator Aaron Korsh's plans to create a spin-off for the hit series. Sources told the media outlet's co-editor-in-chief for the TV section, Nellie Andreeva, that deals were still being negotiated at the time.
The report came after Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios, hinted at the project when she spoke at the entertainment industry conference Content London.
"[Suits spin-off will ]have the same energy and good looking people that the original did," she said.
Springborn added, "It is amazing-looking people in great clothes but at the core of it, you can't have a show that's successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"
Meanwhile, NBC said the spin-off's pilot episode was in the works as of February 1.
What's the Official Title of the 'Suits' Spinoff?
During the conference, Springborn called the upcoming Suits spin-off Suits: LA. Reports later confirmed the official title.
Is 'Suits: LA' a Revival or Reboot?
Based on Springborn's statement, it is safe to say that Suits: LA is not a revival or a reboot. The upcoming spin-off may present a new storyline in a new location.
What Is the 'Suits: LA' Storyline?
Suits began its story by introducing two lawyers working at a Manhattan law firm where betrayals and friendships developed.
Meanwhile, the spin-off — the second in the Suits franchise — may unveil new dramas and revelations.
Suits: LA's official logline reads, per Variety: "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."
Who Are the 'Suits: LA' Cast Members?
As of press time, Stephen Amell is the only confirmed cast member. He will play the role of the lead star, Ted Black, in the spin-off.
Is Meghan Markle Returning as a Cast Member?
Before embracing her royal life, Meghan Markle starred in the series from Season 1 to 7. Because of her involvement, Suits fans became curious about whether she would make a cameo.
In her interview with The Mirror, Suits star Rachael Harris revealed Korsh has not mentioned about the Duchess of Sussex's potential appearance.
"He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity," Harris said. "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."
When Is The 'Suits: LA' Release Date?
NBC and Korsh have not confirmed Suits: LA's official release date. However, the filming will begin in March 2024, so the spin-off can air between this year and 2025.