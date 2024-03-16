OK Magazine
7 Things Know About the 'Suits' Spin-off: Official Title, Release Date, Plot, Cast Members and More

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube
By:

Mar. 16 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

When Did 'Suits' Creator Aaron Korsh Confirm the Spin-off?

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube

'Suits' is a legal drama TV series created by Aaron Korsh.

In October 2023, Deadline exclusively confirmed NBCUniversal and Suits creator Aaron Korsh's plans to create a spin-off for the hit series. Sources told the media outlet's co-editor-in-chief for the TV section, Nellie Andreeva, that deals were still being negotiated at the time.

The report came after Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios, hinted at the project when she spoke at the entertainment industry conference Content London.

"[Suits spin-off will ]have the same energy and good looking people that the original did," she said.

Springborn added, "It is amazing-looking people in great clothes but at the core of it, you can't have a show that's successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

Meanwhile, NBC said the spin-off's pilot episode was in the works as of February 1.

What's the Official Title of the 'Suits' Spinoff?

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube

'Suits' premiered on June 23, 2011.

During the conference, Springborn called the upcoming Suits spin-off Suits: LA. Reports later confirmed the official title.

Is 'Suits: LA' a Revival or Reboot?

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube

'Suits' earned different accolades over the years.

Based on Springborn's statement, it is safe to say that Suits: LA is not a revival or a reboot. The upcoming spin-off may present a new storyline in a new location.

What Is the 'Suits: LA' Storyline?

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube

'Suits' ended after nine seasons, which comprised 134 episodes.

MORE ON:
suits

Suits began its story by introducing two lawyers working at a Manhattan law firm where betrayals and friendships developed.

Meanwhile, the spin-off — the second in the Suits franchise — may unveil new dramas and revelations.

Suits: LA's official logline reads, per Variety: "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Who Are the 'Suits: LA' Cast Members?

suits spinoff
Source: MEGA

Aaron Korsh and Daniel Arkin created the spin-off, 'Pearson,' and released it on Peacock in August 2023.

As of press time, Stephen Amell is the only confirmed cast member. He will play the role of the lead star, Ted Black, in the spin-off.

Is Meghan Markle Returning as a Cast Member?

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube

Meghan Markle played the role of Rachel Elizabeth Zane in 'Suits' from Season 1 to 7.

Before embracing her royal life, Meghan Markle starred in the series from Season 1 to 7. Because of her involvement, Suits fans became curious about whether she would make a cameo.

In her interview with The Mirror, Suits star Rachael Harris revealed Korsh has not mentioned about the Duchess of Sussex's potential appearance.

"He didn't say that there couldn't be a crossover or there couldn't be a cameo appearance from one of us at some point. But he said this is its own entity," Harris said. "So I feel confident that they want this to soar on its own without any of the original cast. That doesn't mean that we won't pop in."

When Is The 'Suits: LA' Release Date?

suits spinoff
Source: Peacock/YouTube

A 'Suits' cast member recently claimed there was a foul smell during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.

NBC and Korsh have not confirmed Suits: LA's official release date. However, the filming will begin in March 2024, so the spin-off can air between this year and 2025.

