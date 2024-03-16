7 Things Know About the 'Suits' Spin-off: Official Title, Release Date, Plot, Cast Members and More

In October 2023, Deadline exclusively confirmed NBCUniversal and Suits creator Aaron Korsh's plans to create a spin-off for the hit series. Sources told the media outlet's co-editor-in-chief for the TV section, Nellie Andreeva, that deals were still being negotiated at the time.

The report came after Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios, hinted at the project when she spoke at the entertainment industry conference Content London.

"[Suits spin-off will ]have the same energy and good looking people that the original did," she said.

Springborn added, "It is amazing-looking people in great clothes but at the core of it, you can't have a show that's successful with just that. It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

Meanwhile, NBC said the spin-off's pilot episode was in the works as of February 1.