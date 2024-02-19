Prince William Has 'Enough on His Plate' Caring for Kate Middleton and King Charles to Focus on Feud With Prince Harry
Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. after it was revealed King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, but the Duke of Sussex and Prince William weren't reunited during the 24-hour trip.
While Harry transitions back into his life in California, the Prince of Wales will juggle caring for his father, Kate Middleton and the nation, meaning his feud with Harry will fall by the wayside.
"There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role, but as far as his brother is concerned, nothing has changed," a source told an outlet. "Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment."
Before Charles shared his condition, William was expected to take a break from his role to help Kate and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, William quickly returned to his responsibilities as Charles focuses on his health.
"His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery," the insider noted. "He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."
Harry left the royal fold in 2020, but rumors spread that he will assist the monarchy while Charles is going through treatment.
“Harry is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties," the insider shared. "In his view, it wouldn’t be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working. With the King’s illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered."
OK! previously reported William attended the BAFTA Awards without Kate, and he revealed the princess was sad to miss on out the star-studded gathering.
"I'm sorry Catherine's not here. She does love the BAFTAs," William told Chief Executive of the Southbank Centre Elaine Bedell.
Once William returned to his public life, a source shared that His Majesty was proud of the Prince of Wales' ability to lead the crown.
“Charles is definitely impressed by how easily William has filled his shoes," an insider explained. “Charles can’t help but consider stepping down instead, for the sake of the monarchy, meaning William and Kate will be crowned king and queen much sooner than anyone expected.”
“He’s got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer,” the source said.
On Monday, February 5, the palace surprised royalists when they updated the world on Charles' well-being.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued.
