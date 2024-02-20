Prince Harry 'Wants the World to Know If a Royal Reunion Doesn't Happen It's Not His Fault'

"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.

While on Good Morning America, Harry discussed Charles' condition.

"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James noted.