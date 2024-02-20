Prince Harry 'Wants the World to Know If a Royal Reunion Doesn't Happen It's Not His Fault'
Prince Harry and King Charles were briefly reunited after His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer, but experts wonder if the duo will truly reconcile for good moving forward. Body language expert Judi James noticed that the Duke of Sussex seemed hyperaware of what he was saying during his Good Morning America appearance.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
While on Good Morning America, Harry discussed Charles' condition.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James noted.
While chatting with a journalist, Harry's hands were in his pocket throughout the conversation.
"His shrugging looks like a diminishing gesture, as though nothing that has happened is a big deal and that his relationship with his family is just like another family’s," James explained.
"The traditional royal cool and wary one that lets interviewers know a close-down is imminent," James continued. "His ‘I spoke to him’ sounds curt pace-wise and his ‘I went to go to see him as soon as I could’ is said in what sounds like a regal monotone."
Although Harry hoped to promote the Invictus Games, he was reluctant to address inquiries about Charles.
"Asked about the emotion involved though and he has to pause and reflect, using a verbal filler to stall for time. His shrug accompanies ‘I love my family’ to create the ‘who doesn’t?’ feel and to imply some awkwardness," James noted.
"He is speedier with the agreements when the idea of reunifying is mentioned, throwing in an ‘absolutely’ and an ‘I’m sure’ before the interviewer has finished asking the question," James added. "Harry performs an emphatic and exaggerated ritual of family unit re-unification when he talks about the strength of a family coming together."
"He raises and splays his elbows holding his hands apart before pushing them together," she continued.
During Harry's dialogue, the duke hinted at becoming a U.S. citizen and settling into his new life in California.
"The implication from this display could be to suggest a strong desire to reunite, which would then have the effect of placing the ball firmly in the royal Firm’s court," James shared. "When asked about the physical distance though, Harry sounds unbudgeable too. He loves ‘every day’ of his life in the U.S. and his ‘I have my own family’ comment sounds a little sharp."
OK! previously reported the veteran claimed he was happy he saw his dad.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
James spoke to the The Mirror.