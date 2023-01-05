Everything To Know About Ashley Olsen's Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner — Insider Details
She's off the market! Ashley Olsen married Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony a private Bel-Air home last week, according to an insider.
The December 28 event was only attended by a few dozen guests, and “it went late with 50 people or so total," the source noted.
It's presumed that Ashley's twin, Mary-Kate Olsen, was in attendance.
The 36-year-old fashion designer has been linked to Eisner, whose mom is jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017.
Ashley, who is typically private about her love life, hasn't commented on her relationship or the news.
In June 2019, the Full House alum made headlines when she was spotted with a ring on that finger during a date night in Los Angeles, Calif.
Eisner, 33, has previously posted about Ashley on social media, and the two made their first red carpet appearance in September 2021.
Meanwhile, Mary-Kate reached a divorce settlement from Olivier Sarkozy in 2021. According to Entertainment Tonight, the two "amicably" reached an agreement and "everyone is looking forward to moving on."
An insider revealed there's no "bad blood" between the former flames.
Mary-Kate previously gave some details about her life with Sarkozy.
"I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner," she previously said.
The two ladies also spoke to i-D about why they like to stay out of the limelight.
"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate stated as to why she and Ashley remain elusive.
"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."
When the duo debuted The Row years ago, they explained why didn't publicize they were the faces behind the brand.
"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley said. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"