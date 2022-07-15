OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Good Morning America
OK LogoNEWS

America's Hunkiest Meteorologist!Everything To Know About Newly Single 'Good Morning America' Weatherman Rob Marciano.

rob m pp
Source: @RobMarciano/instagram
By:

Jul. 15 2022, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Despite going through a difficult divorce, Rob Marciano has managed to capture the hearts of America.

The Good Morning America meteorologist revealed that his wife Eryn Marciano, who he has been married to since 2010, filed for divorce last year.

Article continues below advertisement
rob ig
Source: @RobMarciano/instagram

The ABC news journalist, who hails from Connecticut, shares daughter Madelynn, 10, and son Mason, 4, with his estranged partner. Rob announced their decision to split in a statement via People which read, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

MATT LAUER GEARING UP TO DROP A BOMBSHELL TELL-ALL, DISGRACED FORMER 'TODAY' HOST 'HAS NOTHING TO LOSE BY GETTING HIS REVENGE'

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Eryn, a real estate agent for Compass, officially filed divorce papers on June 18, 2021, with the Westchester County Supreme Court. Despite the on-going split, the mother-of-two made sure to share a message for Father's day about what a wonderful dad Rob is to their kids. The former couple has also reportedly sold their family home in Rye, New York, for nearly $3 million earlier this month.

"Happy Father's Day to my 3! Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world's best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!" Eryn said of the Cornell graduate.

Article continues below advertisement
robm
Source: mega

Rob often shares snaps on his social media of himself spending time with his kiddos. “In times of crisis, go fly a kite,” he captioned a recent Instagram story of his fun-filled day at the beach with Madelynn and Mason. The proud papa also spent the Fourth of July weekend with his children, much to the delight of his followers.

KATIE COURIC CALLS MATT LAUER'S BEHAVIOR 'GROSSLY INAPPROPRIATE' AFTER PREVIOUSLY OFFERING THE DISGRACED HOST SYMPATHY

The television personality has become a beloved member of the GMA family after joining in 2014. Rob also has worked for CNN and Entertainment Tonight before signing on to the morning show.

After majoring in meteorology at the Ithaca school, the hunky weatherman also holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval and is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.