America's Hunkiest Meteorologist!Everything To Know About Newly Single 'Good Morning America' Weatherman Rob Marciano.
Despite going through a difficult divorce, Rob Marciano has managed to capture the hearts of America.
The Good Morning America meteorologist revealed that his wife Eryn Marciano, who he has been married to since 2010, filed for divorce last year.
The ABC news journalist, who hails from Connecticut, shares daughter Madelynn, 10, and son Mason, 4, with his estranged partner. Rob announced their decision to split in a statement via People which read, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."
Eryn, a real estate agent for Compass, officially filed divorce papers on June 18, 2021, with the Westchester County Supreme Court. Despite the on-going split, the mother-of-two made sure to share a message for Father's day about what a wonderful dad Rob is to their kids. The former couple has also reportedly sold their family home in Rye, New York, for nearly $3 million earlier this month.
"Happy Father's Day to my 3! Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world's best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!" Eryn said of the Cornell graduate.
Rob often shares snaps on his social media of himself spending time with his kiddos. “In times of crisis, go fly a kite,” he captioned a recent Instagram story of his fun-filled day at the beach with Madelynn and Mason. The proud papa also spent the Fourth of July weekend with his children, much to the delight of his followers.
The television personality has become a beloved member of the GMA family after joining in 2014. Rob also has worked for CNN and Entertainment Tonight before signing on to the morning show.
After majoring in meteorology at the Ithaca school, the hunky weatherman also holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval and is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.