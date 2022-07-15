Eryn, a real estate agent for Compass, officially filed divorce papers on June 18, 2021, with the Westchester County Supreme Court. Despite the on-going split, the mother-of-two made sure to share a message for Father's day about what a wonderful dad Rob is to their kids. The former couple has also reportedly sold their family home in Rye, New York, for nearly $3 million earlier this month.

"Happy Father's Day to my 3! Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world's best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!" Eryn said of the Cornell graduate.