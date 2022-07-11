'GMA' Star Rob Marciano Posts Cryptic Message Amid Divorce From Wife Eryn
Good Morning America star Rob Marciano revealed how he has been coping just a few months after his wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce.
On Saturday, July 9, the TV personality, 54, uploaded a photo of himself at the beach. "In times of crisis, go fly a kite," he captioned a photo, which showed his legs leaning on a table while he looked out at the ocean view.
As OK! previously reported, Eryn, who shares daughter Madelynn, 10, and son Mason, 4, with Rob, submitted her petition to the Westchester, New York Supreme Court in June 2021, and an order for trial was filed nearly one year later on May 10.
After the news was revealed, Rob said, “The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob told the outlet. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”
Despite the situation, it seems like the two are doing their best to coparent. In April, he posted a photo of the foursome from Florida. "Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️," he wrote at the time.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the sweet moment. One person wrote, "So flipping cute!!!!! Love that your son held onto his sandwich while running. What a peach 😌," while another added, "Looks like a perfect day! ❤️."
A third user added, "That is great!!❤️."
For her part, Eryn also gushed about her ex.
“Happy Father’s Day to my 3💙💙💙,” she wrote via Instagram. “Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”