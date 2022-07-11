'GMA' Star Rob Marciano Posts Cryptic Message Amid Divorce From Wife Eryn

After the news was revealed, Rob said, “The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob told the outlet. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

Despite the situation, it seems like the two are doing their best to coparent. In April, he posted a photo of the foursome from Florida. "Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️," he wrote at the time.