Everything To Know About Whoopi Goldberg's Love Life

Following her trio of marriages, Goldberg has appeared to embrace single life, telling the New York Times that she was “much happier on my own” rather than in a long-term romance.

“I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone” the star quipped to the newspaper back in 2019. “I don’t want somebody in my house.”

While it seems Goldberg has slightly opened up her romantic prospects since then, the star appears to have one rigid rule — no younger men, a sentiment she says stems from an awkward Beatles-related mixup.

“Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks,” the Sister Act icon explained during a recent installment of The View. “I went out with a younger dude and he said, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.’ And you kind of go, ‘The Beatles? You’ve never heard of The Beatles?’ ‘No!’”

“So you have to know when you’re going younger, there’s a lot of information that you have to impart,” the TV maven explained. “And sometimes it’s tiring. But then there’s the other way where you’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re younger, but you look good! Yeah, you’re alright.’ So you never know.”