TMI! Whoopi Goldberg Hints She's 'Having More Sex Than Anybody' At Her 'Older' Age
Getting down to business. Whoopi Goldberg teased that she's living her best life behind bedroom doors in a recent NSFW conversation about her new book.
During an interview with TalkShopLive, The View moderator, 66, appeared to come clean about her sex life while discussing the misconceptions that come with intimacy and getting older.
"The beauty of this book is that it's for anyone who is tired of people telling them what they should be," Goldberg said of her book, Two Old Broads — which she co-wrote with author M.E. Hecht — that takes a comedic look at aging and "growing older with no apologies."
"This is a book for people who want to stay in their courage of being who they are, admiring who they are, and not doing that silly thing that women do where they're like 'oh I can't tell you how old I am,'" the controversial television personality said, before adding, "You should be proud of how old you are. Think of all the people who didn't make it to where you got to."
Explaining that "It's a book of celebration," Goldberg encouraged those watching her interview and her future readers to "go out and do stuff. You know, have sex!"
"Nobody wants to talk about older people having sex but old people have sex all the time!" Goldberg exclaimed before dropping the shocking claim, "We're having more sex than anybody, really."
Goldberg's rather wild sex confession comes on the heels of another risqué remark she made on The View while discussing pornographic videos. During a late October episode, the panelists were talking with Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks about their new movie, Call Jane, and somehow ended up on the naughty topic.
“We need to teach young people," Banks said, referring to sex and tearing down stigmas. “Give them as much information as possible, so that they’re empowered to make positive decisions about their relationships going forward.”
The EGOT winner then chimed in, "And to recognize sex acting in porn as not being real."
Taking it one step further, Goldberg continued, "That’s not how it really goes! Nobody can take that much pounding!" earning her laughter and cheers from the audience and hosting panel.