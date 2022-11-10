TMI! Whoopi Goldberg Hints She's 'Having More Sex Than Anybody' At Her 'Older' Age

"The beauty of this book is that it's for anyone who is tired of people telling them what they should be," Goldberg said of her book, Two Old Broads — which she co-wrote with author M.E. Hecht — that takes a comedic look at aging and "growing older with no apologies."

"This is a book for people who want to stay in their courage of being who they are, admiring who they are, and not doing that silly thing that women do where they're like 'oh I can't tell you how old I am,'" the controversial television personality said, before adding, "You should be proud of how old you are. Think of all the people who didn't make it to where you got to."