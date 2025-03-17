Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Likes the Idea of Marriage' Despite 2 Failed Engagements: 'I Love Love!'
Kaitlyn Bristowe is interested in tying the knot one day despite having two failed engagements.
“I love love. I really do. I’m a sucker for it,” the 39-year-old said during a candid guest appearance on the “I Choose Me With Jennie Garth” podcast.
“I do like the idea of marriage. I do like the idea of having a family. But I don’t know if anything’s changed. Sometimes I think I need to soften up a little bit because I do love love, but I try to be too tough sometimes," she added.
In a heartfelt admission, Bristowe shared how her past plays a crucial role in shaping her views on romance. “I think I’ve always had the same beliefs and thoughts and ideas of what love is. It’s just I think I’ve maybe gotten more secure in my own self so I can talk about it differently now," she said.
“That alone, that one breakup made me think, ‘I can get through anything,” she explained. “Between losing my best friend and the guy I thought I was going to marry was like, ‘OK, I didn’t think I could get through those two things,’ and I came out of it more spiritual. I came out of it much stronger and, knowing myself, a million times better.”
Bristowe’s journey to love hasn’t been easy. After wrapping up her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Shawn Booth in 2015, the relationship crumbled three years later. “I had a hard time with that one,” she revealed, recognizing that the split ultimately led her to understand her worth. “It showed me what I deserved, and that wasn’t it.”
After a brief hiatus, Bristowe found herself in a relationship with Jason Tartick, another beloved Bachelor Nation alum. However, despite a proposal in 2021, they too ended things in early 2023.
Now, Bristowe, who is rumored to be dating Zac Clark, is being more selective about what she posts. “I just feel like I really would like to try a different approach this time,” she noted. “Although I kind of find myself feeling guilty about that, because I do share so much, and I do feel like that’s part of who I am as an open book.”
“You’d think the older you get in, the more wisdom, the more heartbreak, and the more lessons you would feel more confident going into another relationship,” she added. “But I actually feel like I’m more confident in myself and I’m less confident and more insecure about real love. And I think that’s okay because that’s where I’m at right now.”