Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Likes the Idea of Marriage' Despite 2 Failed Engagements: 'I Love Love!'

“I do like the idea of marriage. I do like the idea of having a family. But I don’t know if anything’s changed. Sometimes I think I need to soften up a little bit because I do love love, but I try to be too tough sometimes," she added.

In a heartfelt admission, Bristowe shared how her past plays a crucial role in shaping her views on romance. “I think I’ve always had the same beliefs and thoughts and ideas of what love is. It’s just I think I’ve maybe gotten more secure in my own self so I can talk about it differently now," she said.

“That alone, that one breakup made me think, ‘I can get through anything,” she explained. “Between losing my best friend and the guy I thought I was going to marry was like, ‘OK, I didn’t think I could get through those two things,’ and I came out of it more spiritual. I came out of it much stronger and, knowing myself, a million times better.”