Tayshia Adams Looks Unbothered as She Lounges on the Beach Days After Kaitlyn Bristowe Denied Dating Her Ex Zac Clark
Tayshia Adams is tuning out the noise! After Adams' ex Zac Clark was spotted at her pal Kaitlyn Bristowe's home in Nashville for a New Year's Eve party, Bachelor Nation speculated that the two were dating. (Blake Moynes, who just appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, and Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney were both there.)
Bristowe, 38, denied the rumors were true, prompting Adams to seemingly respond.
"did someone say somethin?!??" Adams, 33, captioned a photo of herself wearing an orange bikini while at the beach in Orange County, Calif., via Instagram on Thursday, January 4.
Of course, people applauded Adams for making a joke out of the situation. One person wrote, "an unbothered icon," while another said, "Girl, everybody is saying something! Love to see you completely unbothered ✌🏼."
A third person added, "gorgeous, unbothered, glowing, winning."
After rumors ran rampant, Bristowe, who recently called off her engagement to Jason Tartick, addressed the situation.
“Y’all wanna feel big round and important but you are small minded and sad. Thank you to everyone who is kind on my platform. Love you guys. You are the real ones,” she wrote. “I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It’s hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd.”
She then clarified that nothing occurred between her and Clark, 39.
“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives,” she wrote. “No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”
As OK! previously reported, Bristowe and Tartick split last summer.
In a new episode of her podcast, the Canada native commented on how her ex is acting post-breakup.
"It’s really disappointing to me the way that Jason is kind of leaning into the victim mentality,” she said on her “Off The Vine” podcast on Thursday, January 4.
“I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid," she continued. “The word disappointed keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative to garner sympathy for themselves."