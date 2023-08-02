Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Cryptic Posts as Jason Tartick Split Rumors Swirl
Have Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick split?!
Though the two have yet to address the speculation, the Bachelorette alum fueled the rumors in a cryptic message.
“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” the 38-year-old wrote in a since-deleted message via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 1. “Have a f------ heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”
The TV star later shared two screenshots from her 2020 single, "If I'm Being Honest," in which she hints that not all the details are out there.
“Just ‘cause I’m an open book, don’t mean you get the whole story,” the lyrics read. “And if I’m being honest / I’m not always tough as I seem / And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit me the hardest.”
Social media users started speculating something was up as the Canada native hasn't posted with Tartick, 34, in quite some time. Meanwhile, Bristowe uploaded a photo of herself wearing a neon bikini, but her engagement ring was nowhere to be seen.
Now, fans of the couple, who met after they both appeared on different seasons of the ABC show, are demanding answers.
“It’s time to say something about the relationship with @kaitlynbristowe,” one fan commented said, while another stated, “After all, you are both public figures and the questions won’t stop.” One fan begged the financial guru to “please debunk these breakup rumors.”
The two started dating in 2019, and Tartick later proposed to the podcast host in May 2021.
The New York native recently gushed to OK! about how they make their relationship work after all these years.
- Jason Tartick Admits Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Has Shaped My Life in So Many Ways': 'We Help Each Other Grow as Individuals'
- Savannah Chrisley Confirms She's 'Dating Someone' While Being A Guardian To Her Siblings During Todd & Julie's Prison Stay: 'It's Just A Package Deal'
- Savannah Chrisley Admits Her Jailbird Parents Todd & Julie Were 'Not Expecting' Guilty Verdict In Fraud Case: 'There's No Way'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Communication, respect, support, love and just having fun in life are a part of what makes our relationship strong. That's one of the super interesting things with Kaitlyn and I — in so many aspects, we are so polar opposite. My strengths and weaknesses are different from hers, so being able to help each other grow as individuals, professionals and grow as everything has been cool," he said. "She's shaped my life in so many ways, and I think vice versa. She'll come to me and be like, 'Am I doing this right?' Or I will say, 'I know nothing about this.' It's been fun. I think that's the basis of what a good relationship is."