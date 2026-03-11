Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Cornered About Her 'Privilege' After Being Exposed for N-Word Incident
March 11 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET
Nicole Curtis, known from Rehab Addict, is facing tough questions after her infamous N-word incident.
On Tuesday, March 10, Curtis appeared on the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” to address the controversy, per RadarOnline.com. While attempting to redeem and explain her side, she quickly realized that the hosts were not on her side.
The 49-year-old first tried to explain the situation, saying she was attempting to say other “crazy made-up words” like “f--- digger” and “f--- knocker.”
DJ Envy wasn’t buying it, pointing out, “The phrase just seems like something that you've said before because it came out so naturally.”
Charlamagne tha God added, “F--- digger sounds like you're playing with a------- all day. Why would you be digging in random butts?”
Curtis doubled down, insisting her best friends are Black and that she “lives in Detroit.”
But Charlamagne wasn’t impressed.
“What are you trying to prove when you keep saying you live in Detroit? And you’re around rappers? And your best friends are Black? I'm trying to figure out what you are trying to say?” he pressed, calling her "privileged."
Curtis made an awkward laugh, replying, “See, I know it’s gonna come back and bite me in the a--.”
She continued to explain that she never uses controversial words and would never say the “R-word.”
Charlamagne offered an example: “Like saying 'f--- n-----' then coming to a Black radio show and trying to explain yourself about it. That's…”
DJ Envy jumped in, saying: “That r-------," as the conversation got more heated.
- Nicole Curtis Gets Backlash for Claiming She's 'Not the Victim' in Odd Apology Following N-Word Scandal: 'Do Better'
- HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Apologizes for Using N-Word in Shocking Video: 'Not Part of My Vocabulary'
- Nicole Curtis Gets Backlash for Claiming She's 'Not the Victim' in Odd Apology Following N-Word Scandal: 'Do Better'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Still, she made it clear that she “apologized to her kids first” after the incident.
This latest interview comes a month after RadarOnline.com released footage on February 11 showing Curtis frustrated during a renovation.
The former HGTV star muttered, “Why? It's the last one. Oh, f--- n-----” after construction issues. She immediately realized the slip-up and asked the crew to delete it: “What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life.”
HGTV also addressed the situation after reviewing the footage. The network said they were “recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict.”
“We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV,” they added.
As a result, HGTV confirmed that they have “removed the series from all HGTV platforms.”
They emphasized, “We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”
Rehab Addict originally premiered in 2010 and returned to HGTV in June 2025 for Season 9.