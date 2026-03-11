or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicole Curtis
OK LogoNEWS

Ex-HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Cornered About Her 'Privilege' After Being Exposed for N-Word Incident

nicole curtis n word controversy
Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram;Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube

Nicole Curtis faced tough questions about her N-word incident during a radio interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis, known from Rehab Addict, is facing tough questions after her infamous N-word incident.

On Tuesday, March 10, Curtis appeared on the syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” to address the controversy, per RadarOnline.com. While attempting to redeem and explain her side, she quickly realized that the hosts were not on her side.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicole Curtis appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' to address the controversy.
Source: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube

Nicole Curtis appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' to address the controversy.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 49-year-old first tried to explain the situation, saying she was attempting to say other “crazy made-up words” like “f--- digger” and “f--- knocker.”

DJ Envy wasn’t buying it, pointing out, “The phrase just seems like something that you've said before because it came out so naturally.”

Charlamagne tha God added, “F--- digger sounds like you're playing with a------- all day. Why would you be digging in random butts?”

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis doubled down, insisting her best friends are Black and that she “lives in Detroit.”

But Charlamagne wasn’t impressed.

“What are you trying to prove when you keep saying you live in Detroit? And you’re around rappers? And your best friends are Black? I'm trying to figure out what you are trying to say?” he pressed, calling her "privileged."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TMZ/X
Article continues below advertisement

Curtis made an awkward laugh, replying, “See, I know it’s gonna come back and bite me in the a--.”

She continued to explain that she never uses controversial words and would never say the “R-word.”

Charlamagne offered an example: “Like saying 'f--- n-----' then coming to a Black radio show and trying to explain yourself about it. That's…”

DJ Envy jumped in, saying: “That r-------," as the conversation got more heated.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The ex-HGTV star claimed she was trying to say made-up words, not the N-word.
Source: Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM/YouTube

The ex-HGTV star claimed she was trying to say made-up words, not the N-word.

MORE ON:
Nicole Curtis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she made it clear that she “apologized to her kids first” after the incident.

This latest interview comes a month after RadarOnline.com released footage on February 11 showing Curtis frustrated during a renovation.

Article continues below advertisement

The former HGTV star muttered, “Why? It's the last one. Oh, f--- n-----” after construction issues. She immediately realized the slip-up and asked the crew to delete it: “What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life.”

HGTV also addressed the situation after reviewing the footage. The network said they were “recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy challenged her explanation.
Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram

Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy challenged her explanation.

Article continues below advertisement

“We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of HGTV removed 'Rehab Addict' from all its platforms after the incident.
Source: HGTV Asia

HGTV removed 'Rehab Addict' from all its platforms after the incident.

As a result, HGTV confirmed that they have “removed the series from all HGTV platforms.”

They emphasized, “We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Rehab Addict originally premiered in 2010 and returned to HGTV in June 2025 for Season 9.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.