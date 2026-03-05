NEWS Disgraced Louisiana Mayor Who Slept With Son's 16-Year-Old Friend Branded an 'Alcoholic, Cheating SOB' by Ex-Husband: 'You Are Cold-Blooded' Source: Duncan Clanton/Facebook; Louisiana State Police Duncan Clanton and Misty Roberts' divorce was finalized in 2023, approximately a year before she bedded her son's friend. Allie Fasanella March 5 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Former Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts received some pretty nasty labels before she was found guilty of sleeping with her son's 16-year-old friend while in office. Per court filings obtained by an outlet, Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, slammed her as an "alcoholic, cheating SOB [son of a b----]" in one text message amid their contentious divorce in 2022, when she was still the mayor of DeRidder. "You really are cold-blooded," the Allstate insurance agent fired off in another bitter text.

Source: Duncan Clanton/Facebook; Misty Roberts/Facebook Misty Roberts' estranged husband also called her 'shallow.'

Clanton, who shares two children with Roberts, now 43, went on to say she was a "real piece of s---" and ranted about her leaving him for "a cop or a d--- dirt contractor." "No telling how long you’ve been with that f--- as much as you’ve been to baseball games," he added, before quipping, "Y’all are a perfect match." "You’ve never looked in the mirror and it shows how truly shallow you are. I’ll admit in the short term it has been extremely hard to move on but in the long term it will be a different story. Have fun living your propped-up life!" he raged.

Duncan Clanton Was Among Those Who Testified Against the Ex-Mayor

Source: Duncan Clanton/Facebook Duncan Clanton told jurors that the ex-mayor confessed to sleeping with their son's friend.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2023. Roughly three years later, Roberts' estranged husband would tell a jury that she confessed to having s-- with their son's friend during a boozy pool party in 2024. The Louisiana mother, who was in her second term as mayor, was arrested days after she resigned from office as the scandal came to light.

Former Mayor's Son Witnessed Mom Having S-- With His Friend

Source: kplc Misty Roberts was arrested shortly after resigning from office.

Roberts' own son also told authorities following the incident that he saw his mom and friend alone upstairs. "They were — just, like — they were having s--," he said, adding that she claimed to not remember what happened. Court records also revealed that the son and a nephew allegedly took footage of her with the teenage victim. Meanwhile, the victim, who was 16 years old at the time, explained to jurors that he was drunk when he and Roberts engaged in sexual relations.

Source: kplc The mom faces up to 17 years in jail.