or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lamar Odom
OK LogoNEWS

Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom is Joining OnlyFans: 'I've Always Been an Open Book'

lamar odom joining onlyfans
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom revealed he is joining OnlyFans, as he teased exclusive content for his fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2026, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Odom is taking his career in a surprising new direction!

On Tuesday, October 27, the former Los Angeles Lakers player revealed his latest venture, teasing what subscribers can expect after he joined a famous adult content platform.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lamar Odom is entering a new chapter of his career by launching an Only---- account and teasing exclusive content for subscribers.
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom is entering a new chapter of his career by launching an Only---- account and teasing exclusive content for subscribers.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"People hear Only---- and automatically think one thing, but I'm not here to tell you what you will or won't see,” he told TMZ.

The retired athlete also hinted that he has plenty more to share despite spending years in the spotlight.

"I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Nothing Too Crazy for Now’

image of The former NBA player suggested that fans could see a more personal side of him, although he has yet to reveal exactly what he plans to share.
Source: @LAMARODOM/INSTAGRAM

The former NBA player suggested that fans could see a more personal side of him, although he has yet to reveal exactly what he plans to share.

While Odom isn't revealing all his plans just yet, an insider hinted at what his new venture might look like.

“He will be posting risqué content on his page, but nothing too crazy for now,” the source spilled.

Odom won't be the only one exploring the platform, as his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also launched her own Only---- account.

“The two may film content together in the future,” the source added.

MORE ON:
Lamar Odom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Is Excited to ‘Connect’ with Fans ‘Without the Filters’

image of Lamar Odom's girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also joined the platform, and the couple may eventually create content together.
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom's girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also joined the platform, and the couple may eventually create content together.

Meanwhile, Odom told People through his representative that he sees the platform as an opportunity to build a more personal relationship with his supporters.

“I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” the statement read. “Joining Only---- gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters.”

However, the former Los Angeles Clippers player isn't ready to reveal everything about his plans.

“I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real, and nothing’s off the table,” Odom’s statement concluded.

As for the type of content subscribers might see, Odom teased “a little bit of everything, some surprises and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.”

Odom Previously Opened Up About His Marriage to Khloé Kardashian

image of The ex-basketball player revealed sleeping with 2,000 women before.
Source: MEGA

The ex-basketball player revealed sleeping with 2,000 women before.

Odom's latest career move comes years after he revealed in his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light that he’s slept with over 2,000 women.

In the book, he opened up about his s-- addiction and also revealed his biggest regret was cheating on Khloe Kardashian during their marriage.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Lamar told People at the time.

He continued, “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

Lamar was found at a Los Angeles brothel in 2015 and was later hospitalized for a near-fatal overdose.

He confessed in his memoir, “I couldn’t keep my d--- in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.