Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom is Joining OnlyFans: 'I've Always Been an Open Book'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 8:24 a.m. ET
Lamar Odom is taking his career in a surprising new direction!
On Tuesday, October 27, the former Los Angeles Lakers player revealed his latest venture, teasing what subscribers can expect after he joined a famous adult content platform.
"People hear Only---- and automatically think one thing, but I'm not here to tell you what you will or won't see,” he told TMZ.
The retired athlete also hinted that he has plenty more to share despite spending years in the spotlight.
"I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet,” he added.
‘Nothing Too Crazy for Now’
While Odom isn't revealing all his plans just yet, an insider hinted at what his new venture might look like.
“He will be posting risqué content on his page, but nothing too crazy for now,” the source spilled.
Odom won't be the only one exploring the platform, as his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also launched her own Only---- account.
“The two may film content together in the future,” the source added.
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Lamar Is Excited to ‘Connect’ with Fans ‘Without the Filters’
Meanwhile, Odom told People through his representative that he sees the platform as an opportunity to build a more personal relationship with his supporters.
“I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” the statement read. “Joining Only---- gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters.”
However, the former Los Angeles Clippers player isn't ready to reveal everything about his plans.
“I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real, and nothing’s off the table,” Odom’s statement concluded.
As for the type of content subscribers might see, Odom teased “a little bit of everything, some surprises and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.”
Odom Previously Opened Up About His Marriage to Khloé Kardashian
Odom's latest career move comes years after he revealed in his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light that he’s slept with over 2,000 women.
In the book, he opened up about his s-- addiction and also revealed his biggest regret was cheating on Khloe Kardashian during their marriage.
“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Lamar told People at the time.
He continued, “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”
Lamar was found at a Los Angeles brothel in 2015 and was later hospitalized for a near-fatal overdose.
He confessed in his memoir, “I couldn’t keep my d--- in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it.”