Ex-NBA Star Lamar Odom is Joining OnlyFans: 'I've Always Been an Open Book'

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Odom is taking his career in a surprising new direction! On Tuesday, October 27, the former Los Angeles Lakers player revealed his latest venture, teasing what subscribers can expect after he joined a famous adult content platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lamar Odom is entering a new chapter of his career by launching an Only---- account and teasing exclusive content for subscribers.

Article continues below advertisement

"People hear Only---- and automatically think one thing, but I'm not here to tell you what you will or won't see,” he told TMZ. The retired athlete also hinted that he has plenty more to share despite spending years in the spotlight. "I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Nothing Too Crazy for Now’

Source: @LAMARODOM/INSTAGRAM The former NBA player suggested that fans could see a more personal side of him, although he has yet to reveal exactly what he plans to share.

While Odom isn't revealing all his plans just yet, an insider hinted at what his new venture might look like. “He will be posting risqué content on his page, but nothing too crazy for now,” the source spilled. Odom won't be the only one exploring the platform, as his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also launched her own Only---- account. “The two may film content together in the future,” the source added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Is Excited to ‘Connect’ with Fans ‘Without the Filters’

Source: MEGA Lamar Odom's girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also joined the platform, and the couple may eventually create content together.

Meanwhile, Odom told People through his representative that he sees the platform as an opportunity to build a more personal relationship with his supporters. “I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen,” the statement read. “Joining Only---- gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters.” However, the former Los Angeles Clippers player isn't ready to reveal everything about his plans. “I’m not giving away too much just yet. You’ll have to subscribe to find out. Just know I’m keeping it real, and nothing’s off the table,” Odom’s statement concluded. As for the type of content subscribers might see, Odom teased “a little bit of everything, some surprises and maybe a few things you wouldn’t expect from me.”

Odom Previously Opened Up About His Marriage to Khloé Kardashian

Source: MEGA The ex-basketball player revealed sleeping with 2,000 women before.