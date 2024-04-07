What Is Lamar Odom's Net Worth? How the Former NBA Star and Ex-Kardashian Family Member Made His Millions
Lamar Odom has made the most of his millions.
The former basketball star, 44, raked in quite a pretty penny playing on the Los Angeles Lakers, marrying Khloé Kardashian, starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a brief period, and now, helping others by building multiple recovery centers over the country.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Odom is currently valued at $30 million after starting his professional athletic career in 2003 when he was drafted to the Miami Heat, only to be traded to the California team the following year.
During his seven seasons with the Lakers, the New York native raked in a reported $115 million, with his most lucrative year allegedly being from 2008 to 2009 when he was paid $14 million.
In 2009, Odom met the Good American co-founder, 39, and married only one month later. During their time together, he made appearances on the family's E! reality show, as well as a spin-off called Khloé & Lamar, which ran on the network for two seasons.
In 2013, Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom after he was arrested and charged with a DUI. In the years which followed, the patriarch battled his demons, which ended up culminating in him being found unconscious at the Love Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada in 2015.
In April 2023, Odom announced he was launching numerous Odom Wellness Treatment Centers around the country to help people battling drug and alcohol addictions.
"Odom Recovery Group has become a passion of mine and my purpose. I’m grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he exclusively told OK!. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network and we’re growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."
For the former television star, his current project has been his life's purpose. "He wants to help everyone he can," his representative explained of Odom's ultimate mission with the facilities. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."
Besides helping people in recovery, he's also shockingly launched a podcast with his former family member Caitlyn Jenner, which is set to launch soon. According to the official website, the show will feature the "award-winning hosts taking on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion." The former Olympian, 74, was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 until 2015.