EXCLUSIVE Ex-Prince Andrew in Booze Fear as He Allegedly Orders Case of Champagne to Royal Lodge to 'Drown Sorrows' After Titles Are Stripped Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew sparked concern after champagne was seen being delivered to Royal Lodge, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 15 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

Disgraced former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has sparked concern among palace insiders after a crate of champagne was delivered to his home at Royal Lodge – days after he was stripped of his remaining titles and told to vacate the property. The 65-year-old, who can no longer use the title "prince," is said to be "devastated" after King Charles confirmed he must move out of his 30-room Windsor estate, where he has lived for more than two decades.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has to move out of Royal Lodge.

The move comes as part of a wider effort by the King to streamline royal finances and distance the monarchy from the scandals surrounding Andrew's association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Witnesses reported seeing a delivery van arrive at the Royal Lodge gates on Friday, November 7, dropping off a box of Devaux champagne worth nearly $50 per bottle – or about $400 for a home-delivered case of six.

Source: MEGA Champagne was dropped off at Royal Lodge, a source claims.

A member of staff collected the package before disappearing through a side entrance. The sighting raised eyebrows among staff and neighbors alike, especially as Andrew claims he has long been teetotal. A household source said: "It's not a good look to have champagne being dropped off when the man's just been stripped of everything. Whether it's for him or not, people are definitely talking." Another insider suggested the alcohol delivery reflected the somber mood at Royal Lodge in recent weeks.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has been 'under huge pressure,' a source said.

"He's been under huge pressure," the source said. "There's anger, sadness, and a lot of confusion. Some of the staff think he's trying to keep up appearances, but others worry he's simply drowning his sorrows – literally." Andrew, who continues to deny all allegations linking him to Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, is expected to vacate Royal Lodge by early next year. He is due to move into a smaller property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, thought to be being paid for by the King from his private funds. The arrangement is seen as a compromise to prevent a public eviction of Andrew from the Royal Lodge.

Source: MEGA The royal and his ex-wife both have to move out of Royal Lodge.