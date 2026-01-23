EXCLUSIVE Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Facing Yet More Shame Over One 'Terrifying' Detail in Epstein Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre's Estate Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Ex-Prince Andrew is allegedly facing renewed controversy as Virginia Giuffre's estate may expose more ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Tinney Jan. 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Shamed ex-Prince Andrew is confronting renewed scrutiny as legal moves surrounding the estate of Virginia Giuffre threaten to reopen records that could again place him at the center of even more allegations tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

OK! can reveal the development follows a decision by an Australian court to appoint an administrator to Giuffre's estate, a step that allows her active lawsuits to proceed after her death. Giuffre died last April by suicide at age 41, at her home in Perth – a shocking death that detonated a complex legal dispute over the compensation and settlement funds she received from Andrew and others connected to Epstein after her years of abuse at the hands of the serial s-- trafficker and sexual abuser. Court filings from the Supreme Court of Western Australia confirmed the appointment of the lawyer Ian Torrington Blatchford, paid at $400 an hour, to manage her estate and advance outstanding claims.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre died last April by suicide.

The cases left in the wake of Giuffre's death include a defamation suit against Alan Dershowitz, a claim brought against Giuffre by another Epstein victim, Rina Oh, and a civil action against Epstein's now-jailed fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew – now known only as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after having his royal titles stripped from him over his relationship with Epstein – is expected to feature in documents connected to the Maxwell case that were ordered unsealed by the U.S. judge Loretta Preska last July, including a deposition in which Giuffre detailed her allegations of abuse by the former duke. Andrew's rumored $15 million payment to Giuffre in 2022 was made without an admission of his liability, and he has consistently denied wrongdoing. But sources familiar with the unfolding process say the unsealing of further material could be hugely damaging for him.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly paid $15 million to Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

One insider said: "From Andrew's perspective, the most frightening element is that he cannot put this behind him. "The handling of Virginia's estate effectively reopens doors he thought were sealed, creating a formal legal process through which his name and the allegations linked to it could once again appear in court papers and public records. The one terrifying thing he should be worried about is the fact the investigation of her estate could bring his name right back into the whole mess involving Epstein and Maxwell." Giuffre had previously settled a defamation dispute with Maxwell in 2017 but continued to press for transparency, arguing the records should be public.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre settled a defamation dispute with Ghislaine Maxwell in 2017.

The litigation generated more than 1,200 docket entries, hundreds of which remain sealed. With an administrator now in place, lawyers say there is a clearer mechanism for determining what material may be released. Giuffre died intestate, leaving uncertainty over the distribution of her assets. Last February, she emailed her lawyer an informal will stating her wish that her money go primarily to her children, with specific conditions, and that her husband, Robert Giuffre, "not receive a dime."

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre left her assets distribution unclear after her death.

Under Western Australian inheritance law, a surviving spouse may still be entitled to a lump sum and a third of the remaining estate. Her death came amid divorce proceedings and a custody dispute involving her and Robert's youngest child. There was an earlier attempt by Virginia's adult sons, Christian, 19, and Noah, 18, to be appointed administrators of her estate – but that bid was challenged by her lawyer, Karrie Louden, and Cheryl Myers, who cared for Virginia in her final years. Virginia's brothers, Sky Roberts and Daniel Wilson, have said they hope the informal will is upheld. A source close to the case said: "The focus here is on respecting Virginia's stated wishes and making sure her estate is administered fairly and correctly. It is not about deliberately stirring up pain or reviving old controversies, but about carrying out what she wanted in a proper and lawful way."