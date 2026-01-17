or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

OK! Reveals the Two Huge Changes Ex-Prince Andrew Was Hit With as Soon as He Had His Royal Titles Revoked

Photo of ex-Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew faced major changes after his royal titles were revoked, claims a source.

Jan. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was shaken when confronted with two huge and symbolic changes on his return to Windsor Castle after losing his royal titles.

The changes followed Buckingham Palace's decision last year to formally remove Andrew's title as prince – part of a wider effort to distance the monarchy from the disgraced royal amid continuing controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 at age 66 from an alleged suicide.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew has faced controversy amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew has faced controversy amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of King Charles, 77, had already relinquished his role as a working royal before his latest humiliation.

A well-placed palace source has now told us Andrew – now known merely as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – noticed two huge shifts immediately when he returned to Windsor Castle after news broke his royal status had been revoked by Charles in October.

They said: "The shift at Windsor Castle was immediate and unmistakable."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prince Charles removed ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Prince Charles removed ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles in October 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"On his first return after losing his title, the former prince received no salutes from the guards," they added. "The ritual deference he once expected from guards and other staff has now vanished entirely. The bows that used to greet him at every step are gone, and he noticed was some staff even seemed to take satisfaction in addressing him as Mr Mountbatten Windsor rather than Your Royal Highness."

The loss of obvious deference and bows marked the first of two major changes Andrew reportedly faced. Another was the withdrawal of a practical but telling privilege.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Our source added: "The changes did not stop there for the former royal. One of the more symbolic privileges he lost was the ability to have meals sent over from the Castle, a perk he had come to regard as routine."

They continued: "The decision to end that service was widely interpreted as a deliberate message that the protections and special treatment he once enjoyed were no longer in place."

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Andrew would now be known formally as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and that he and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, would be required to vacate Royal Lodge, their $40 million long-time home on the Windsor estate.

The tightening of restrictions comes amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew's past spending.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were required to vacate Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were required to vacate Royal Lodge.

Article continues below advertisement

A recent book by royal author Robert Jobson claimed King Charles blocked what was described as Andrew's "bizarre" request to spend £32,000 – approximately $40,000 – on spiritual Indian gurus while staying at home.

The payment had allegedly been agreed by the late queen before Charles intervened.

In The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty, Jobson quoted a senior insider explaining the shift in approach.

They told him about Charles' cost-cutting move: "This (was not) about financial cuts. (It was) about getting value for money and efficiency. Sometimes less truly is more."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew has been given until February to move out of Royal Lodge.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew has been given until February to move out of Royal Lodge.

A source added: "Together, the loss of ceremonial respect for Andrew and the removal of everyday entitlements have served as stark reminders of his forever altered position in the royals, as the palace moves to enforce a more disciplined and publicly accountable household and protect their brand."

Andrew is said to have been given until February to vacate the 31-room Royal Lodge, along with Ferguson.

Insiders say the palatial home is now filling with boxes of the pair's belongings as they have lived there for years despite their divorce decades ago.

They add Andrew is filling his final days playing Call of Duty and watching his widescreen TV, while Ferguson drowns her sorrows in a secret pub nearby, aptly called The Dog House.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.