EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Two Huge Changes Ex-Prince Andrew Was Hit With as Soon as He Had His Royal Titles Revoked

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has faced controversy amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of King Charles, 77, had already relinquished his role as a working royal before his latest humiliation. A well-placed palace source has now told us Andrew – now known merely as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – noticed two huge shifts immediately when he returned to Windsor Castle after news broke his royal status had been revoked by Charles in October. They said: "The shift at Windsor Castle was immediate and unmistakable."

Source: MEGA Prince Charles removed ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles in October 2025.

"On his first return after losing his title, the former prince received no salutes from the guards," they added. "The ritual deference he once expected from guards and other staff has now vanished entirely. The bows that used to greet him at every step are gone, and he noticed was some staff even seemed to take satisfaction in addressing him as Mr Mountbatten Windsor rather than Your Royal Highness." The loss of obvious deference and bows marked the first of two major changes Andrew reportedly faced. Another was the withdrawal of a practical but telling privilege.

Our source added: "The changes did not stop there for the former royal. One of the more symbolic privileges he lost was the ability to have meals sent over from the Castle, a perk he had come to regard as routine." They continued: "The decision to end that service was widely interpreted as a deliberate message that the protections and special treatment he once enjoyed were no longer in place." Buckingham Palace has confirmed Andrew would now be known formally as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and that he and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, would be required to vacate Royal Lodge, their $40 million long-time home on the Windsor estate. The tightening of restrictions comes amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew's past spending.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were required to vacate Royal Lodge.

A recent book by royal author Robert Jobson claimed King Charles blocked what was described as Andrew's "bizarre" request to spend £32,000 – approximately $40,000 – on spiritual Indian gurus while staying at home. The payment had allegedly been agreed by the late queen before Charles intervened. In The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty, Jobson quoted a senior insider explaining the shift in approach. They told him about Charles' cost-cutting move: "This (was not) about financial cuts. (It was) about getting value for money and efficiency. Sometimes less truly is more."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has been given until February to move out of Royal Lodge.